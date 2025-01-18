  • home icon
  • Arsenal star sparks injury worries after pulling up in training ahead of Aston Villa clash - Reports

Arsenal star sparks injury worries after pulling up in training ahead of Aston Villa clash - Reports

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Jan 18, 2025 06:35 GMT
Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Arsenal defender William Saliba has sparked injury worries at London Colney after he did not partake in their final training session ahead of the Aston Villa clash. The Gunners are set to invite Villa to the Emirates Stadium later today (January 18) for their Premier League clash. However, doubts about Saliba's availability have emerged.

The France international was affected by an injury in their most recent match - a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates (January 15). It seemed he had picked up a niggling hamstring problem towards the end of that game. Despite partaking in training afterward, reports from Metro have revealed that he did not complete the training sessions with the rest of the team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not provide any insight into William Saliba's situation during his pre-match press conference. However, he admitted that conversations needed to be had with the medical staff (via Metro):

"We have a few decisions to make this afternoon with the medical staff to understand whether they are in the best condition for this game or the next one, so we’ll decide that."

The Gunners are facing their upcoming matches with a depleted first-team squad, due to injury. Other defenders like Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Riccardo Calafiori are out injured, and it looks like William Saliba could join that list.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks about facing Aston Villa

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about taking on Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League clash. Villa beat the Gunners in their home and away matches last season. However, Arteta's men turned things around in August when they beat the hosts 2-0 at Villa Park, and he has pushed for a repeat performance.

Speaking to the press ahead of the upcoming match, the manager reminded his charges of their objective (via club website):

"We're going to try to be as good as we possibly can tomorrow night, that's the objective. They are a really good side, that's why they beat us last season and proved as well when we played at Villa Park that they are very difficult opponents, so we'll prepare in the best way to win."

Arsenal are currently sitting in second place on the Premier League table, as they look to chase after Liverpool in pole position. However, they have played one game more than the Reds and have a gap of four points. Without a win against Villa, Nottingham Forest - who sit in third place - could overtake the Gunners.

