Arsenal star suffers transfer setback as Premier League side get priced out of move - Reports

As per BBC, Aaron Ramsdale's wish to leave Arsenal has suffered a major blow after Wolverhampton Wanderers got priced out of a move. Wolves wanted to bring Ramsdale to the club and were in negotiations with the Gunners.

They reportedly offered a loan deal with an option to buy. Wolves, however, haven't reached the financial demands set by the north London club. They have shifted focus to Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone instead.

Ramsdale has lost his place as the number-one goalkeeper at the Emirates. Since David Raya's loan move from Brentford last season, the Spaniard has been the first choice for Mikel Arteta's side.

Raya permanently moved to the Emirates this summer, meaning Ramsdale's situation could remain the same. However, Ramsdale's options are narrowing as Bournemouth are close to securing a loan deal for Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Southampton and Ajax are reportedly keeping tabs on Ramsdale but meeting Arsenal's financial demands could be difficult. Ramsdale joined the Gunners in 2021 and has so far made 89 appearances, keeping 32 clean sheets.

He was crucial during the 2022-23 season as Arteta's side finished second in the league. However, Ramsdale surprisingly lost his place in the first XI last season. The goalkeeper is looking to secure a move away in the search for regular first-team football.

Arsenal new boy Mikel Merino speaks after completing transfer

Mikel Merino is now officially an Arsenal player as he has signed his contract with the Gunners. Merino was the player who won the most duels in Europe's top-five leagues last season (326).

He also made notable contributions during Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign. It's a massive swoop for the Gunners and Merino is keen on bringing his qualities to the team. He told the media after completing his transfer (via the Gunners' website):

“I think that’s a big part of my game and that shows the character that I have. I want to fight for every ball and this is something that I learnt when I was really young. Maybe you can win it, or you won’t. I’m not promising I will win every duel, but what I can promise is that I will fight for every ball with 100 per cent."

Merino becomes Arsenal's second summer signing following Riccardo Calafiori's move from Bologna. David Raya also permanently moved to the Emirates but the deal for his move was agreed last season.

