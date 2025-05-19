Arsenal star to undergo surgery after latest injury - Reports

Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber is reportedly set to undergo surgery due to an ankle injury. Timber has been suffering from an ankle issue for the last few weeks.

Jurrien Timber was not included in the squad for the 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday. In the previous week, he remained on the bench in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the league. The Dutchman did not play the full 90 minutes in either leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well. Arsenal were eliminated in the round after a 3-1 aggregate loss.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber will now undergo surgery on his ankle. The right-back will miss the Gunners' final Premier League clash against Southampton. It remains to be seen when he will return to the pitch after his full recovery next season.

Jurrien Timber's unavailability marks a significant blow for the North London outfit, as he was a regular for Mikel Arteta. The Dutchman made 48 appearances for the Gunners across competitions this season. In his absence, Ben White is available in the squad, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out injured.

However, the Gunners' season is almost over. Therefore, Jurrien Timber can take his time to recover over the summer. The Gunners will be hoping he returns to full fitness ahead of the pre-season in August.

"We need to recognise what we’ve done" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta applauds his team for dealing with multiple injuries

Mikel Arteta - Source: Getty

After Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates on Sunday (May 18), Mikel Arteta addressed the home crowd. The game marked the Gunners' final home game this season before facing Southampton in an away clash.

"I know what these players have been through, this staff, this season. Any other club in this position will finish in a position you cannot even dream of, so please say thank you to the players, say thank you to the staff, and thank you to all of you for your support," Arteta said (via Pain in the Arsenal)

The North London club missed many of their players due to injuries this season. Key players like Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka missed major parts of the season due to injuries. Others like Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu were also out injured. Arteta added:

"We need to recognise what we’ve done, I’ve seen other teams with one or two injuries finish fifth, eighth, 16th, 17th."

The Gunners finished another campaign trophyless, although they came second in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, they reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Mikel Arteta's side will continue to fight for silverware next season.

