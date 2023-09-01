Arsenal star wanted in deadline day move by newly promoted Luton Town – Reports

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is reportedly on Luton Town's radar as a potential loan signing on the summer transfer deadline day.

Luton Town, who earned promotion to the Premier League via EFL Championship play-offs last season, have spent over £20 million so far this summer. They have added the likes of Ross Barkley, Ryan Giles, Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba and Thomas Kaminski.

Now, according to Football Insider, Rob Edwards' side are currently in talks to add Lokonga on a season-long temporary move before the transfer deadline. They are keen to bolster their midfield with Premier League-experienced players in their first season in the top-flight.

Lokonga, who joined Arsenal from Anderlecht for around £15 million in 2021, could decide to seal a loan transfer to Luton in search of regular minutes. He has racked up just 2365 minutes at the Gunners so far.

Last season, the 23-year-old spent six months out on loan at Crystal Palace after failing to get considerable minutes under his belt at the Emirates Stadium. He started just six of his nine Premier League appearances for Roy Hodgson's team in the 2022-23 season.

Should the Belgian join the Hatters this summer, he could cement himself as a vital starter over the course of the ongoing campaign. He would provide competition for places in both a holding and a box-to-box role.

So far, Lokonga has made just 39 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal pushing to offload Nicolas Pepe

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Michael Bridge claimed that the Gunners are desperate to cash in on Nicolas Pepe. He elaborated:

"Because it was such an expensive deal, I do wonder how much it would cost Arsenal to terminate his contract. They're doing everything in their power to get him a move. There has been interest from Turkey and a bit of interest from Spain."

Naming another Gunners man who could be sold soon, Bridge added:

"I think offloading Pepe and, obviously, Rob Holding will be Arsenal's priority in the final few days. They are on the market but, at the moment, they're struggling to find a new home."

Apart from Pepe, Rob Holding and Albert Sambi Lokonga, Arsenal are also said to be hoping to sell Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares soon. They have already parted ways with the likes of Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner and Pablo Mari so far this summer.