Arsenal star weighing up his future at club due to Kai Havertz's imminent arrival, 3 PL clubs interested in potential move - Reports

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly contemplating his future at the club as Kai Havertz is set to join the club from Chelsea.

Nketiah deputized brilliantly for an injured Gabriel Jesus last season. He scored nine goals and provided three assists in 39 games across competitions.

However, his position in the team is uncertain next season. Jesus has regained his fitness. To add to that, according to talkSPORT, Havertz is expected to soon complete his £65 million move from Chelsea. Hence, Nketiah could see his game time get lessened.

West Ham United, Fulham, and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Nketiah has made 131 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 32 times and assisting five times. He is currently contracted until the end of the 2026-27 season. The Englishman has an estimated market value of €25 million (according to Transfermarkt).

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on his first international hat-trick

Bukayo Saka was a key player for Arsenal last season. The youngster scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 matches across competitions.

Saka was in brilliant form for England in the recent international break as well. He scored a hat-trick against North Macedonia in the UEFA Euro Qualifier at Old Trafford.

This was his first hat-trick for the Three Lions. Speaking to the media post-match, he said (via the Gunners' official website):

"I will probably frame the matchball but I'll probably hold it in my arms for a few days first. It's a special night, a big win and [to score] a first hat-trick is really special. I don't remember the last time I scored three, even at junior levels! It's a decent scoring record but there is always room for improvement."

He further added:

"Tonight was a really special display. We went out with me and Rashy [Marcus Rashford] down the wings. Sharp, direct - they couldn't handle us. It's been a really long season. I couldn't have ended it in a better way. Now it's time to relax and have a break."

He has now scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 28 games for England.

The Gunners recently managed to tie Saka down to a long-term contract until the end of the 2026-27 season. He is expected to remain an integral part of the team for the foreseeable future.

