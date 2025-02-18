Arsenal step up transfer pursuit of €60m rated Serie A star but face competition from Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly going to step up in their pursuit of Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, who has also attracted from Manchester United. This is according to a report from fichajes.net, which claims that the Gunners have initiated contact with Italy International.

It is claimed that Mikel Arteta is now prioritizing the signing of a new striker, with issues in this area this campaign. The Gunners employed Kai Havertz as the primary striker throughout the season with Gabriel Jesus serving as the backup.

However, neither of the two is an out-and-out striker, and with both players injured right now, Arsenal are short of options in this position. Even with these stars fit, the north Londoners were linked with a host of strikers, including the likes of Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, among others.

Therefore, Retegui may not be the only player being considered at the Emirates heading into this summer. It will certainly not be a cheap purchase, with this report claiming that €60 million is the sum the striker is valued at.

So far in this campaign, the 25-year-old has made 35 appearances across competitions for the Serie A outfit, bagging 23 goals and four assists. A move to Emirates is certainly going to be more tempting than joining Manchester United.

Arsenal are challenging for the Premier League title this season, placed second on the table, and are also in the final 16 of the Champions League. This form is likely to follow next year as well, which could prove a decisive factor in Retegui's decision to join the Gunners.

Manchester United star set to miss Premier League clash against Arsenal - Reports

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly set to miss the Premier League match against Arsenal on March 9. The Red Devils have had a couple of setbacks on the fitness front this week, with the England international and Amad Diallo picking up injuries (via Daily Canon).

Mainoo is an integral part of Ruben Amorim's team, having made 25 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging a goal and an assist. Now, the Portuguese coach could have to turn to former Real Madrid star Casemiro to fill in during the 19-year-old's absence.

However, it is still a significant blow for Manchester United, given their position in the Premier League table. The Red Devils are 15th in the standings, heading into their next match against Everton on Saturday (February 22).

