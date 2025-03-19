Arsenal step up transfer pursuit of top Barcelona attacking target with 14 league goals this season: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Barcelona target Jonathan David this summer. The Canadian forward has been an important player for Lille this season, contributing 14 goals in Ligue 1.

In 41 games across competitions, Jonathan David has recorded 23 goals and 10 assists. The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, garnering interest from multiple European giants.

David is a versatile forward who can be employed both in a central and supporting role, making him a great option for both Barcelona and Arsenal.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Arsenal are keen on securing Jonathan David's signature this summer despite competition from other European giants. The Gunners are not in a position to spend big on players, making David an attractive option as he is a free agent.

Meanwhile, Barca's financial issues are also well-documented. Hansi Flick's side could benefit from a lucrative signing like Jonathan David, who could be a strong backup for Robert Lewandowski.

Moreover, Liverpool and West Ham United are also reportedly monitoring David's situation. The aforementioned report suggests that Jonathan David could be more inclined to sign for a side like West Ham where he could get guaranteed regular playing time.

While Barcelona and Arsenal are attractive destinations, it may be a while before David nails down a central role there.

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona star Marc Casado: Reports

Marc Casado - Source: Getty

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (h/t The Hard Tackle), Arsenal are interested in securing the services of Barcelona star Marc Casado. The 21-year-old has been an integral part of Hansi Flick's squad this season, contributing a goal and six assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

The Gunners are reportedly on the lookout for a midfielder this summer and Casado could be a great fit for Mikel Arteta's system. Following Frenkie de Jong's return from injury, Casado has not been a regular starter under Flick. Arteta will hope to take advantage of the situation to lure the Spaniard to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the aforementioned report indicates that Barcelona have no intention of letting go of Marc Casado. Despite De Jong's presence, Flick is fond of the La Masia graduate, whose partnership with Pedri as a double pivot has worked well for La Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are concerned about the uncertain futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Both midfielders are expected to leave as free agents this summer.

Marc Casado could be a strong alternative to them although the deal will not be an easy one. It is understood that Casado also does not want to leave Barca anytime soon, which leaves little hope for the Gunners to secure his signing.

