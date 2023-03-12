Arsenal still interested in signing Real Madrid star in the summer transfer window - Reports

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are still interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio in the summer. Asensio is currently in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos.

The Spaniard has made 31 appearances for Madrid this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists. Since joining the club in 2015 from Real Mallorca, Asensio has scored 55 goals and has provided 29 assists in 266 matches for the Spanish giants.

The 27-year-old is currently in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid. Hence, Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing him in the summer.

Given the Gunners' attacking brand of football, Asensio could fit seamlessly in Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's team already have the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, and more to operate from the wide positions. Former Brighton & Hove Albion player Leandro Trossard was also signed in January. However, Asensio's addition might further enrich the Gunners' attacking unit.

What did Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta say ahead of the clash against Fulham?

Arsenal are set to take on Fulham in a Premier League away clash on Sunday (March 12), and a small piece of history awaits the Gunners. They have the chance to win all five London derbies away from home by keeping five clean sheets this season.

Ahead of the clash at Craven Cottage, Arteta reviewed his team's recent performances. The Spaniard said (via the Gunners' official website):

“We are conceding some set plays, we are conceding a lot in games, We conceded two goals against Bournemouth and against Sporting. If you want to be at the top, winning and winning and winning, you need clean sheets. We’ve been really good at preventing chances but not good enough in the last two weeks, and doing the right things in the box.”

The Gunners managed a come-from-behind 2-1 win when the two sides met at the Emirates earlier in the season. Looking back at that win, Arteta said:

“That day it got really complicated, We were in total control of the game, we made a huge individual error that cost us a goal, but the team reacted the way they have reacted all season. Not feeling for ourselves, just going for it and we got rewarded at the end.”

Arsenal currently have 63 points on the board from 26 Premier League matches. They hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

