Arsenal could still receive transfer offer to sell 31-year-old star in the next few days: Reports 

Fenerbahce has made a last-minute move for Arsenal's Jorginho, as per reports from Turkish media via Football Italia.

The 31-year-old Italian-Brazilian made a high-profile switch from Chelsea to Arsenal in January 2023, signing an 18-month contract with an option for an additional year. Despite this, his future at the north London club is now in question.

Jorginho's stint at the Emirates Stadium has been underwhelming, with only one assist in his 19 appearances for the Gunners. A significant turn came when the newly appointed Italy coach, Luciano Spalletti, omitted Jorginho from the national squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

This decision has heightened speculation about his future, with the player potentially seeking regular playing time elsewhere, possibly to stay in the plans of the new national team head coach.

According to the report, Fenerbahce is contemplating a bid for Jorginho and could present an offer to the north London club in the coming days. The Turkish club still has time, as Super Lig clubs can make transfer moves until September 15. Talks between the two clubs may soon commence as Fenerbahce assesses their options.

However, securing Jorginho's services may not be smooth for Fenerbahce. Arsenal recently faced a setback as midfielder Thomas Partey sustained a multi-month injury, diminishing their midfield options. Given the need for depth in their squad, the Gunners might be hesitant to part ways with Jorginho.

“That’s why I’m here'' - Declan Rice aims to elevate Arsenal after his debut goal helped the team win 3-1 against Manchester United

Following Arsenal's thrilling 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3, Declan Rice spoke passionately about his aspirations with the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who scored a dramatic injury-time winner in the match, marked his debut goal for Arsenal and his vision for the team's future.

"That's why I'm at Arsenal - I want to take this club and everyone else, we want to push to the next level," declared Rice in a post-match interview via Football Daily.

The Gunners secured Rice's services from West Ham in a blockbuster £100 million deal with an additional £5 million in add-ons. Since his arrival, the English international has significantly impacted, featuring in five matches, including four in the Premier League games and the Community Shield final.

Arsenal return to Premier League with a clash against Everton on September 17.