Arsenal submit €40 million offer for Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a €40 million bid for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle). The Gunners are ready to rival AC Milan, who are also believed to be interested in signing the Spanish attacker.ar

Asensio has 12 months left on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite scoring 12 goals in 42 games last season, Asensio has found it tough to cement a regular spot in the first team under Carlo Ancelotti.

He has been left out for the majority of the big games and the situation is unlikely to change this summer. At 26, Asensio might not want to waste another year warming the bench in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal, along with AC Milan, who reportedly submitted a €30 million bid, may look to entice him into a move with the promise of more first-team football.

Arsenal might replace Nicolas Pepe with Marco Asensio

The Gunners signed Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe in 2019 for a club-record £72 million from Lille. However, the left-footed winger has failed to make a mark at the club and currently has two years left on his contract in north London.

As per The Sun, the Gunners want to move him on this summer and willing to let him go for just £25 million. They might look replace him with Asensio.

It is worth noting that Mikel Arteta's men already have a host of attackers who can play in wide positions. Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are all versatile attackers who can interchange positions.

However, Arsenal are back in Europe this season, having qualified for the UEFA Europa League, and are expected to have a heavily packed season. They will need a deep squad with quality players to sustain a challenge on multiple fronts. Asensio could be crucial in that respect for the Gunners.

Why Asensio may not move to north London

Asensio's biggest problem at Real Madrid has been the lack of regular game time and the situation might not necessarily change if he moves to Arsenal.

Arteta has a superstar in the making in Saka on the right and can swap between Martinelli and Smith Rowe to play on the left. It might mean that Asensio once again finds himself on the bench for a large chunk of the season.

AC Milan, by comparison, seems like a safer option, especially if he wants to be in the Spanish squad the FIFA World Cup at the end of this year.

