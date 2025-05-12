Arsenal submit €75 million bid to sign striker with 95 goals in 2 seasons - Reports 

Arsenal have reportedly launched a move to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The Gunners are looking to beat the competition and get the striker to the Emirates this summer.

As per a report in the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, Arsenal have made a €75 million move to sign Gyokeres. The striker has a €100 million release clause but the Portuguese side are willing to let him leave for less.

However, Sporting president Frederico Varandas has insisted that any club interested in signing him would have to activate the clause. He claimed that the player was worth the amount and they are not in any hurry to sell him. He said via METRO:

"A €100 million clause and whether it can be met depends on the player's current situation, age, and whether there is more than one club in the running. I've seen inferior players being transferred for over €100m, great players for under €100m. Sporting is happy to have Viktor and he is happy here."

Gyokeres has scored 95 goals in his last two seasons and has been linked with a host of clubs. The Sporting CP star has Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG also interested in signing him this summer.

Arsenal urged to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer by Bacary Sagna

Bacary Sagna spoke about Viktor Gyokeres and stated that Arsenal need to sign the Sporting CP star. He claimed that the striker would added depth to the squad and can help put away the crosses from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

He said via Metro:

"I'd like to see Arsenal go for Viktor Gyokeres – he's amazing. He's a pure striker who would offer some depth to Arsenal. He's also quite tall so whenever the team are out wide, they can cross the ball a bit more and that's been missing a bit for me. They need to find a solution in and around the box but sometimes you just need to put it in the box."

"He'll help them be dangerous from crosses and set pieces and in open play, he's clinical and something different. I trust Gabriel Jesus and I like his work ethic, but you need a bit of everything if you want to be able to compete. You almost need two competitive teams in the squad because there are so many games a season."

Arsenal have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in their squad this season. The strikers have been out for most of the season through injury and that has forced Mikel Arteta to use Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard as his forwards.

