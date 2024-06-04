Arsenal submit bid to sign player seen as a perfect fit at the club by Mikel Arteta - Reports

According to a report by Spanish publication AS, Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing Viktor Tsygankov, who he believes is a perfect fit for the team. The Gunners are keen to bolster their options ahead of next season, as they're desperate to end their wait for Premier League glory.

They're interested in Girona's Number 8, Viktor Tsygankov, who has drawn comparisons to Bukayo Saka and Gareth Bale. The wideman could provide sufficient cover and competition on the right for the magnificent Englishman and help the north Londoners further improve their impressive squad.

The Ukraine international contributed eight goals and seven assists across 30 La Liga games last season. He helped Girona to the UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in their history. He is reportedly valued at €30 million (£26 million) and could provide an affordable option for the Gunners ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal will hope they can recruit the talented 26-year-old as they hope to strengthen their squad in a bid to win the Premier League. It has been two decades since the north Londoners have been crowned champions of England and Mikel Arteta hopes he can change that this season.

Arsenal sole club in race for Napoli striker: Reports

According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal are the only club left in the face for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. Mikel Arteta's side are keen to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Di Marzio believes the Gunners are the sole suitors for the 2022-23 Serie A highest goalscorer (26 goals), telling Il Napolista:

“[Victor] Osimhen, we assume that he will go away, At the moment, there is only Arsenal, who are far from the clause. If he were to leave, and at the moment it is not certain, the very first choice would be [Romelu] Lukaku, the alternative is [Artem] Dovbyk from Girona.”

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Nigerian since last season. Mikel Arteta will hope he can reach a deal with the Neopolitans for his services. However, reports that a release clause north of £100 million might prove a stumbling block for the North Londoners.