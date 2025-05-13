Arsenal submit contract offer worth £300,000-a-week to sign 26-year-old striker: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly offered Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres a £300,000-a-week contract as they look to bring him to the Emirates this summer. According to A Bola, the Gunners are preparing a bid worth £63 million for the attacker (via GIVEMESPORT).

The north Londoners have faced issues in this area of the pitch of late, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus the only options. Moreover, neither is considered an orthodox number nine and fitness issues for both these players left Mikel Arteta searching for answers.

In their absence, Mikel Merino had to fill in, and now the Gunners are seemingly looking to sign a new player. Gyokeres has been on fire this campaign, having netted 52 goals in 50 matches across competitions.

A move to the Emirates would certainly be tempting for the Sweden international, who is contracted with his current team till the summer of 2028. Arsenal have shown that they can compete for top honors, making it to the UEFA Champions League semi-final this year and currently sitting second in the Premier League.

With the absence of a traditional striker, he will also be able to secure regular minutes. However, the Gunners will have to see off competition from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Gyokeres this summer.

Rio Ferdinand says Arsenal star Declan Rice could look for transfer if they don't win anything in the near future

Declan Rice

Declan Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United for a reported fee of €116.60 million in the summer of 2023. Since then, the Gunners haven't won the Premier League, Champions League, or the FA Cup.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was recently discussing the possibility of Rice moving away based on the lack of success. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former defender said (via Football 365):

“I’ve come here because Sir Alex Ferguson is here, the club is steeped in the history of winning and they’re a dominant force. I need that in my life."

“Declan hasn’t gone to Arsenal for money or fame. He’s gone there to try and improve himself and win. If you’re not doing that, I could see him maybe getting itchy feet at least, but I think it’s too early to say.”

In an advanced midfield role, Rice made 50 appearances across competitions this season, bagging eight goals and 10 assists. He's contracted with Arsenal till the summer of 2028.

