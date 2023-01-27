Arsenal suffer blow as club reject their opening bid to sign 21-year-old midfielder: Reports

Arsenal's opening £60 million bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly been rejected. The Gunners have identified the Ecuadorian as an option to bolster their midfield.

Mikel Arteta's side offered the Seagulls a fixed offer of £60 million for Caicedo, 21, but appear to have failed with their proposal. The Athletic reports that Brighton's stance is that the midfielder is not for sale this month.

The Gunners are flying high at the top of the Premier League, and Arteta is keen to improve the squad at his disposal. Caicedo has been in fine form this season, featuring 21 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Arsenal have explored a deal for the Ecuadorian over the past few days, with Chelsea also interested. Arteta admitted that Mohamed Elneny's injury has led to his side seeking midfield recruitment (via the Guardian):

“We need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can. In this market it’s pretty complicated to do that. The most important thing is that we get the performances and the time on the pitch that we need with the players we have available today that are already really good.”

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 4 of Brighton's 11 Premier League wins this season have come in the 6 games Moises Caicedo has started



Some impact he has had for the Seagulls! 4 of Brighton's 11 Premier League wins this season have come in the 6 games Moises Caicedo has startedSome impact he has had for the Seagulls! 😯 4 of Brighton's 11 Premier League wins this season have come in the 6 games Moises Caicedo has started💪 Some impact he has had for the Seagulls! https://t.co/WDBnJDTBYZ

Caicedo joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle for just £3.6 million in 2021. His meteoric rise at the Amex Stadium has seen his price-tag increase tenfold. He has made 31 appearances during his time with the Seagulls. The Ecuadorian midfielder has also spent time on loan at Belgian side VL Beerschoft.

West Ham United's Declan Rice favors move to Arsenal

Declan Rice is another midfield target for the Gunners.

Another midfielder Arsenal are setting their sights on is West Ham captain Rice. The Gunners are seemingly in pole position to sign the former Chelsea academy player.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims that the north Londoners are the club that Rice favors joining ahead of former side Chelsea:

“Declan Rice is one for the summer and it does appear he’s favouring a move to Arsenal... Arsenal are favourites to sign him. It will be big money and I can see it happening.”

The English midfielder has become one of the Premier League's most renowned midfield talents. He has featured 26 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

He impressed at the FIFA World Cup with England, playing in all five of the Three Lions' games as they exited in the quarterfinals against France. It appears that Arteta is looking to secure his side's midfield for the future with potential moves for Caicedo and Rice.

Poll : 0 votes