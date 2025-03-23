Arsenal suffer blow as Real Madrid £42 million transfer decision - Reports

Real Madrid have issued a hands-off warning to Arsenal, telling them to forget about the prospect of signing Nico Paz on a permanent basis, according to TBR Football. Paz was sold by the Spanish club to Serie A side Como last summer, but crucially, they included a buy-back clause and a sell-on percentage, ensuring they could dictate his future.

The 20-year-old playmaker has hit six goals and provided as many assists in 27 league games since joining Como, performing admirably under Cesc Fabregas' management. His consistent displays have attracted the interest of several Premier League sides such as Tottenham and Manchester United, while Inter Milan have also monitored him closely.

Rumors have grown about a move for Paz, but TBR Football's report has now revealed Real Madrid's insistence that Paz will not be leaving Como this summer. Rather, the plan is that the 19-year-old will stay in Italy for one more season before he returns to the Bernabeu in 2026. That tallies with the player's own determination to thrive in Madrid.

Como have set a valuation of reportedly £42 million on Paz, making it quite expensive for clubs like Arsenal to sign the 20-year-old. Now that Real Madrid made it clear that they have every intention of signing him in just over a year, interested teams will likely retract from any informal negotiations.

Bukayo Saka pushing for a return ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Real Madrid

Arsenal are optimistic that Bukayo Saka will be fit for their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid. The winger has been out since December with a hamstring injury, which required surgery, but progress in his recovery has been promising at London Colney.

Without him, the Gunners have been less dangerous, especially with other injuries taking their toll on squad depth. The England international was a regular as he gathered momentum before the injury and could be on his way back.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, there is optimism at the Emirates Stadium (JustArsenal):

“As John Cross was first to report, that appears to be the hope of Arsenal and Saka. It would also fit with the estimated recovery timescales when he underwent surgery. But they won’t rush him or take risks and rightly so.”

The Gunners will take on Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, before the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.

