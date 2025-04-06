Arsenal suffer blow as talks with key target collapse - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a major blow as their talks with Athletic Club star Nico Williams have ended. They are unwilling to meet the winger's wage demands.

The Gunners have been linked with a potential move for Williams since last summer. They have been looking to sign top-quality attackers as they appear set to fail to win the Premier League title in their last three attempts. Moreover, injuries to the likes of Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka have further damaged their cause.

Hence, Arsenal are looking to bring in superstar attackers in the summer. They were heavily linked with a potential move for Williams. However, as per El Nacional (via Football Transfers), the talks have ended due to the Spaniard's wage demands.

As per the report, the Gunners have no issue paying Williams' €58 million release clause. However, the winger wants to be the highest-paid player at the north London side. Kai Havertz is their current highest-paid player with €17 million per year. Arsenal are unwilling to pay a higher amount to Williams and have ended their talks.

Williams has been linked with a move away from Athletic Club since last summer, especially after helping Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024. He registered two goals and one assist, including a goal in the final against England, in the tournament.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Buakyo Saka's fitness ahead of Real Madrid clash

The Gunners welcomed Bukayo Saka back to action last week after he was sidelined due to a hamstring injury in December. The winger came off the bench in their Premier League clash against Fulham on April 1. He played 30 minutes and also scored a winner in the 2-1 win.

Saka then played 49 minutes in Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. They will next host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg on Tuesday, April 8. After the Everton game, Mikel Arteta was asked if Saka could start on Tuesday. He answered (via Arsenal.com):

"He's in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up, he played 30 minutes [against Fulham]. Today he's played 49, a little bit less, because we saw the end of the game, and after that he will be in a much better place."

The Gunners are now 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League standings, having played one more game. Hence, the Champions League is practically their only chance to win silverware this season.

