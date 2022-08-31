Arsenal suffer injury blow as midfielder ruled out for 'considerable spell' - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has reportedly suffered a 'significant injury'. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein (via CaughtOffside), Elneny is set for a 'considerable spell' on the sidelines.

The report added that the Egyptian picked up the injury during the Gunners' match against Fulham over the weekend. Elneny played all 90 minutes of the contest, which his side won 2-1.

Elneny started the match as first-choice midfielder Thomas Partey missed out due to an injury. Ornstein's report added that Partey is also nursing a 'relatively minor' muscle injury.

Due to the duo's absence, Mikel Arteta's side could look to recruit another midfielder before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Ornstein tweeted:

"Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so #AFC may look to recruit in midfield."

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3549305/2022/0… Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so #AFC may look to recruit in midfield. With @gunnerblog 🚨 Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so #AFC may look to recruit in midfield. With @gunnerblog @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3549305/2022/0…

Arsenal currently have Granit Xhaka and youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga to deploy in defensive midfield. Arteta could also turn to summer arrival Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has played as a left-back since joining the club.

It is worth noting, however, that Zinchenko also missed the Gunners' match against Fulham with Kieran Tierney returning to the starting XI. The Ukrainian didn't even make the bench against the Cottagers.

Arteta was recently questioned about Partey and Zinchenko's availability for Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa. He replied that neither player is in line to make the squad, stating (as quoted by the Evening Standard):

“I don’t think so. We still have to make another scan, especially on Thomas but I don’t think they will be available. Let’s see [if it is long or short term]. I cannot see yet.”

Upbeat Arsenal will take on Aston Villa on August 31

Arsenal will look to continue their fantastic start to their Premier League campaign when they host struggling Aston Villa at the Emirates on Wednesday (August 31).

The Gunners are currently top of the league standings and are the only team with a perfect record. They have won all of their opening four fixtures, scoring 11 goals and conceding thrice.

Arsenal @Arsenal



7.30pm

Aston Villa

🏟 Emirates Stadium



Who's ready for tonight? 🤔 Midweek matchday is here! 🤩7.30pmAston Villa🏟 Emirates StadiumWho's ready for tonight? 🤔 Midweek matchday is here! 🤩🕖 7.30pm🆚 Aston Villa🏟 Emirates StadiumWho's ready for tonight? 🤔 https://t.co/0gJncvGFGm

Villa, meanwhile, are 16th in the Premier League after four matches. They have won just once, beating Everton 2-1 in their second league match of the season. Steven Gerrard's men will enter this contest after suffering a 1-0 loss at home against West Ham United over the weekend.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava