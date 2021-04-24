Arsenal suffer setback in race for Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Arsenal have suffered a major setback in their efforts to permanently sign Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian wonderkid is currently on loan at the Emirates, with the Gunners extremely keen to make the deal permanent.

According to the Express, however, Arsenal's withdrawal from the European Super League has not gone down well with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

Real Madrid don't want to sell their prized asset to Arsenal

Following all 6 English sides pulling out of the European Super League this week, Real Madrid are not keen on helping out any English teams. This includes Arsenal, who were eager to sign Martin Odegaard from the Spanish champions.

Having joined the Gunners in January, Odegaard has impressed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The Norwegian international added a different dynamic to the Arsenal attack, which had been failing to create chances for strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Odegaard has been inspirational for Arsenal. (Photo by Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images)

Odegaard moved to Arsenal as he was not getting enough game time under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. However, a permanent move to Arsenal looks unlikely to happen at the moment.

The English news outlet, The Sun has reported that the withdrawal of English clubs has angered Perez, which will certainly affect Arsenal's chances of signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez is still quite optimistic that the European Super League will go through in the future. Clubs pulling out of the Super League has thus displeased the Real Madrid president.

Advertisement

"The clubs signed a binding contract and can't leave the Super League. Some of them had to come out and say they're leaving because of all the pressure, but this project, or another one very similar, will happen, and I hope it will be very soon, Florentino Perez told Spanish sports daily AS.

Florentino Perez: "The clubs signed a binding contract and can't leave the Super League. Some of them had to come out and say they're leaving because of all the pressure, but this project, or another one very similar, will happen, and I hope it will be very soon."



(Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/2PiXO36mj2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 24, 2021

Due to the situation, Arsenal fans won't get to see the magic of Martin Odegaard for long. The future of the Norwegian looks in doubt as Zidane doesn't trust him at Real Madrid and now the doors at Arsenal look closed as well.