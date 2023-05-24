Arsenal superstar could be offloaded this summer after sub-par performances in second half of 2022-23 season: Reports

Arsenal star Thomas Partey could reportedly be on his way out this summer due to his poor performances of late.

Partey, 29, earned a lot of plaudits for his reliable outings at the heart of midfield in the first half of the ongoing 2022-23 season. However, he has been scrutinized for his performances during his side's final Premier League run-in.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with tackling and work-rate, the 43-cap Ghana international was dropped for three back-to-back league games earlier this month. He returned to the Gunners' starting line-up as a right-back, with Jorginho keeping his spot in midfield, during a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 20).

According to the Mirror, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to revamp his midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window. With West Ham United captain Declan Rice on his team's wishlist, he could opt to sell Partey soon.

Partey, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has attracted interest from two Serie A clubs ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, it is still unknown whether the player is interested in a switch or not.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are also currently keeping tabs on other Premier League-experienced midfielders. Chelsea ace Mason Mount and Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo are also on their transfer radar.

Partey, who arrived from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in the summer of 2020, has registered five goals and four assists in 98 games for Arsenal so far. He is likely to feature in their clash against Wolves on Sunday (May 28).

Darren Bent opines on Arsenal target's price, compares him to Rodri

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent shared his thoughts on Arsenal's pursuit of Declan Rice. He also compared the Hammers star to Manchester City midfielder Rodri, elaborating:

"It looks like Declan is going to go in the summer and listen, he's a fantastic player. They're talking about him being sold for around £120 million this summer. What's Rodri worth right now then? £150 million? At least!"

Showering huge praise on the 41-cap Spain international, Bent continued:

"Do you know what it is? He can attack, he can score, he can defend and when I talk about the holding midfield role, dictating the tempo of the game, he does that really well. He always picks the right pass, he's so strong. He never gives the ball away. For me, he's the best holding midfielder in the world. I can't think of anyone better."

Rodri, 26, has turned a lot of heads with his fine performances for Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has netted three goals and contributed seven assists in 53 overall appearances so far.

Meanwhile, Rice has guided West Ham to the UEFA Europa Conference League final and has also helped avoid a relegation race this season. He is keen to secure a summer move amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

