Arsenal table €65 million offer to sign 21-year-old attacker: Reports

Arsenal have made an initial offer of €65 million, including add-ons, for Shakthar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal have been tipped to add a new attacker to their ranks when the transfer window opens in January. Gabriel Jesus' injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined until March, has only increased the urgency to strengthen the area.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed earlier this month that Mudryk is the Gunners' top target for the winter. The English giants have tracked the Ukraine international for quite some time now.

It appears that the north London giants have now formalized their interest in Mudryk by making an offer. According to the aforementioned source, they have tabled a €65 million bid for the 21-year-old winger.

The deal would see Arsenal pay Shakhtar Donetsk an initial sum of €40 million for Mudryk. The Ukrainian top-flight club could then bag another €25 million in add-ons, as per the report.

While it is unclear whether Shakhtar Donetsk have responded to the offer, the proposal is said to be short of their expectations. They have maintained publicly that they want a sum of €100 million for Mudryk.

Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna recently clarified the club's stance on Mudryk. He insisted that they will only sell the attacker on their terms. He said [via The Athletic]:

“If somebody wants to have Mudryk in their team, they must pay. They must respect us.”

It now remains to be seen if the Gunners can convince the Ukrainian giants to lower their demands for Mudryk, with the winter transfer window fast approaching.

Arsenal considered a move for Mudryk in the summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have been pursuing Mudryk for a while now. As per the report, the Premier League club considered a move for the youngster in the summer.

Arteta's side, though, then turned their attention towards signing Aston Villa midfielder David Luiz, albeit unsuccessfully. They are now looking to revive their efforts to acquire Mudryk's services.

Apart from Arsenal, Mudryk was also the subject of some other clubs in the summer transfer window. Brentford were even reportedly close to signing the Ukrainian, who could now be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

The attacker has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk so far this season. He found the back of the net eight times and provided five assists for his teammates in those matches.

