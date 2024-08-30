Arsenal taking Manchester United to court over the signing of Chido Obi-Martin - Reports

Arsenal are set to take Manchester United to court over the transfer of Chido Obi-Martin of Denmark, reports journalist Christopher Michel. Obi-Martin is a promising youngster in the Gunners' academies.

The highly-touted prospect scored 32 goals and provided three assists in 24 games for the north London club's under-18 team last year. However, he was available for free as his contract with the Gunners had already ended.

The 16-year-old was available as a free agent and Manchester United took interest. The Athletic reported earlier this month that United needed to pay Arsenal a fee due to the player's age.

Chido Obi-Martin's transfer also had to go through the Premier League's ratification process. The two clubs expected to conclude a deal without having to go through a juridical process.

That isn't the case anymore, as per the aforementioned report. The two clubs now look set to go through a legal battle. Obi-Martin, meanwhile, is training individually at the moment.

"Although Chido Obi Martin's contract at #Arsenal has expired, I heard that #MUFC can't just sign him on a free transfer. Very complicated... He is therefore only training individually and has not yet been presented. Possibly this will go before a court," Michel wrote on X.

The 16-year-old could be a great addition to United's under-18 set-up and even be a part of the under-21 side. Depending on his progress, the Red Devils planned on contemplating promoting him directly to the senior side.

However, the two Premier League giants' negotiation is heading nowhere as it seems. Chido Obi-Martin's talent is well touted, with Arsenal's youth coach Jack Wilshere previously saying (via The Mirror):

"He's been exceptional. I've said it before but credit to everyone at the club and at Hale End for the work that they have done with him. He's adapted so well, helped the team massively at times. Also, credit to his teammates too because they serve him so well, and he's grateful for that."

Manchester United have Rasmus Hojlund and summer-signing Joshua Zirkzee in their ranks. Obi-Martin could be a great addition to the side.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United lack an out-and-out goalscorer

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, and more in their ranks. None of these players, though, score a bulk of goals during a season. Jesus is important to the team's build-up play but is not a prolific goalscorer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have Hojlund and brought in Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer window. Both players, though, are young and don't have a lot of experience in top-flight football.

Hence, both clubs lack a seasoned goalscorer who can churn out 20 goals a season. Both teams have shown interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney but negotiations are yet to materialize.

