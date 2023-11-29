Arsenal in talks to sign Romanian defender, face competition from Spurs: Reports

In a developing story, Arsenal have entered negotiations to acquire Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. This revelation comes directly from the player's agent, who revealed that two additional Premier League heavyweights, Tottenham and Newcastle, are also engaging in talks.

21-year-old Dragusin has demonstrated remarkable consistency, featuring in every match of Genoa's current Serie A season. His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting attention from Arsenal. This is despite Genoa's current struggle in the lower rungs of the Italian league, sitting uncomfortably at 15th position.

The Romanian's agent, Florin Manea, has shed light on the situation, revealing his frequent trips to London and his ongoing dialogues with significant Premier League clubs (via The Sun):

"I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask [about Dragusin]."

Dragusin's journey to potential Premier League stardom saw him loaned to Genoa from Juventus last season. In Turin, his opportunities were limited to a mere four senior appearances, which saw him opt for game time elsewhere.

Following his loan move to Genoa, the club were pleased enough to sign him for a reported fee of around £5 million. Now, the possibility of a swift departure looms, as Premier League clubs circle around this emerging defensive talent, and Genoa could see a return on their investment.

Arsenal's sights set on Serie A's Alessandro Buongiorno

Arsenal's scouting endeavors in the Serie A continue unabated, with the north London club now reportedly setting their sights on Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno. This interest, highlighted in a report by FC Inter News (via Just Arsenal), aligns with the Gunners' recent strategy of tapping into the Italian league for talent.

So far, their approach has seen successful acquisitions in the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior from Serie A. Buongiorno, a 24-year-old who has risen through the ranks at his childhood club Torino, has recently emerged as a key figure in their lineup.

The defender's performances this season across 12 games have elevated his status at the club and also earned him recognition at the national level with a call-up to the Italian squad. According to the report, the Gunners are actively monitoring Buongiorno's progress and could potentially make a move to sign the youngster.