Arsenal in talks to sign Thomas Partey replacement for £13 million: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey, according to L'Equipe (via The Boot Room). Fofana could reportedly be available for just £13 million this summer and would be a steal for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta and company will be looking to bolster their ranks after narrowly missing out on Premier League glory to Manchester City for the second year in a row. Their midfield will be one component to strengthen with Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, and Thomas Partey's futures all up in the air.

Arsenal have allegedly been in talks with Fofana's camp over a potential transfer this summer. The 25-year-old is renowned for his pressing, strength, and defensive work, and can even operate as a box-to-box midfielder. He made 35 appearances across all competitions for Monaco this season, scoring four goals and registering four assists.

Trending

Cesc Fabregas has also spoke highly about Fofana in the past, telling Planet Premier League:

“I played with him, funnily enough I never heard about Man United, I heard that he was going to AC Milan because [Paulo] Fonseca probably is going to go there, so let’s see where he goes. “But a very dynamic, strong player, good on the ball, a modern type of player, aggressive, can jump, he’s box to box; I really like Fofana and I think he fits very well the Premier League style.”

Youssouf Fofana only has a year left on his contract so a transfer could very well be on the cards. One Arsenal player who could make way is Thomas Partey. The 31-year-old made just 16 appearances across all competitions this season, failing to have an impact for the Gunners. He also missed 34 games in total due to a groin and hamstring injury.

Arsenal targeting move for £42M-rated Sporting Lisbon center-back: Reports

In addition to their interest in Youssouf Fofana, Arsenal are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon's Ousmane Diomande this summer, as per Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha (h/t GiveMeSport).

Diomande joined Sporting last summer from Danish side Midtjylland. However, he had a memorable debut campaign, striking an exceptional defensive partnership with Goncalo Inacio. He made 38 appearances across all competitions, helping Sporting win the title.

The 20-year-old is renowned for his strong aerial prowess, reportedly catching the attention of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea. Diomande has three years left on his current deal and a release clause reportedly of £68 million but could be available for £42 million this summer.