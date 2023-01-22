Arsenal target ready to join Tottenham Hotspur in January transfer window: Reports

Arsenal target and AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo is reportedly prepared to move to Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Zaniolo, 23, has established himself as a crucial squad member for the Giallorossi since arriving from Inter Milan for a fee of £4 million in the summer of 2018. In his debut campaign, he bagged the Serie A Best Young Player award for his mature performances in a creative role.

A left-footed technical operator renowned for his flair and passing, the 11-cap Italy international was afflicted with two back-to-back anterior cruciate ligament injuries in the next two seasons. However, he marked his return to action in style by helping his side lift the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League crown during the 2021-22 campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡



Roma consider Zaniolo available on the January market — fee could be around €40m. Tottenham already had talks with player’s agent, there are more clubs interested. Nicoló Zaniolo won’t be called up for AS Roma next game against Spezia, @SkySport reports.Roma consider Zaniolo available on the January market — fee could be around €40m. Tottenham already had talks with player’s agent, there are more clubs interested. Nicoló Zaniolo won’t be called up for AS Roma next game against Spezia, @SkySport reports. 🚨🟡🔴🇮🇹Roma consider Zaniolo available on the January market — fee could be around €40m. Tottenham already had talks with player’s agent, there are more clubs interested. https://t.co/a0bSkmAzHz

According to SportMediaSet, Zaniolo has expressed his desire to seal a potential move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January to work with Antonio Conte. However, the north London outfit are currently facing a hurdle involving his future transfer fee after his proposed loan spell.

Tottenham are interested in signing the attacking midfielder on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to purchase him for £17.5 million, subject to certain conditions. While Roma are willing to send their player out on a temporary move, they are aiming to recoup a maximum of £35 million.

Zaniolo, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Stadio Olimpico, was linked with Arsenal earlier this season. But, with the Gunners roping in Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £27 million earlier this week, the club have dropped out of the transfer race.

Overall, Zaniolo has scored 24 goals and contributed 18 assists in 128 matches across all competitions for the Jose Mourinho-coached outfit.

AS Roma English @ASRomaEN Nicolo Zaniolo was our th top goalscorer in 2022!



Including one particularly important one… #ASRoma



Nicolo Zaniolo was ourth top goalscorer in 2022!Including one particularly important one… 📊 Nicolo Zaniolo was our 4️⃣th top goalscorer in 2022! ⚽️Including one particularly important one… 🏆 #ASRoma https://t.co/DEZwwSYzSQ

Should the Italian midfielder secure a winter move to Tottenham, he will add some much-needed depth to their midfield and forward departments.

Ray Parlour offers verdict on new Arsenal star, who rejected a move to Tottenham

Speaking to talkSPORT, Arsenal great Ray Parlour shared his thoughts on Mikel Arteta's winter acquisition – Leandro Trossard. He elaborated:

"I think they were always looking for a winger. He can pop up with a goal. He got a hat-trick at Anfield earlier this season, so I think he's a decent signing for the money as it's not a lot in this era. He's got good experience. I thought he was a no-brainer for Arsenal."

Trossard, 28, was linked with Tottenham Hotspur before penning a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Emirates Stadium. Due to his goalscoring form in the Premier League this term and his contract situation, he was also offered to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

