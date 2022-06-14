Arsenal target set to undergo Tottenham medical as Spurs agree £25 million fee for transfer: Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a deal worth £25 million with Brighton & Hove Albion for Arsenal target Yves Bissouma. The Mali midfielder will become Antonio Conte's third summer signing after free transfers for Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic.

As per a report in The Times, Spurs have agreed a deal with Brighton for their midfielder, Bissouma. The London side are yet to hold talks with the Mali international but are confident of getting the deal over the line this week.

The report adds that Liverpool and Arsenal were keen on signing him last summer, while Aston Villa failed with despite making a bid in the January window. The midfielder has a year left on his current contract, and there were no reports of him penning a new deal at the AmEx Stadium.

Harry Winks could be the player on his way out of Tottenham to make space for Bissouma, as per the Times report. They added that Southampton could be a possible destination for the Englishman if James Ward-Prowse leaves.

Tottenham target urged to snub move to Arsenal

Former Brighton star Brian Horton was keen to keep Bissouma at the Amex Stadium and urged the midfielder to snub a move to Arsenal.

He told Sussex Live:

"I think it will do him good to stay at Brighton and help him progress for another season. If he is good enough, will the big boys come knocking again? Eventually, people have to sell. It is like Jadon Sancho going for £73million to Manchester United."

He added:

"Did Borussia Dortmund want to sell him? They made a massive profit, can you stand in his way and refuse that kind of money? You have to weigh everything up with transfers. Can you hold onto a player that is not happy, like the Harry Kane situation now?"

He also said:

He wants to go. It's a very difficult process. Agents have a bigger say more than ever. I think Bissouma would benefit with having another season with Brighton in the Premier League."

While Bissouma seems to have snubbed a move to Arsenal, the midfielder is possibly on his way out of the club to join Tottenham.

