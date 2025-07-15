Arsenal target spotted at airport ahead of rumored flight to London before finalising Emirates switch, video emerges

Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera is one of the players who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. In a recently released video by El Chiringuito (via Sport Witness), the centre-back was spotted at the airport ahead of his rumoured flight to London.

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Valencia over the signing of Mosquera, according to Sky Sports. The aforementioned source also revealed that Mosquera's transfer fee is reportedly worth £13 million plus add-ons, and he's expected to sign a five-year deal.

Notably, Mosquera's current contract at Valencia was expected to run till next summer (June 2026), which is the expiration period. However, Sport Witness claimed that the Spaniard turned down a contract renewal offer at Valencia.

Mainly a centre-back, Mosquera also doubles as a right-back. Hence, his flexibility to feature in multiple defensive positions could be key for the Gunners if he joins them this summer.

Mosquera could also be a decent backup option for Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba at centre-back. Recall that Arsenal witnessed a defensive setback when Gabriel suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of last season, arguably playing a part in their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League exit in the semi-final.

Thus, the Spaniard's presence could help mitigate the setback that could result from an injury of a key centre-back. Mosquera has scored one goal in 90 appearances across all competitions as a first-team player for Valencia.

"I'm a bit sad." - Cristhian Mosquera on his expected departure from Valencia ahead of a reported move to Arsenal

Reacting to his expected exit from Valencia, Cristhian Mosquera has revealed that he's a bit sad. The 21-year-old added that Valencia will always remain his home.

During an interview with Radio Marca Valencia, Mosquera said (via Sky Sports):

"This is my home and it always will be, I arrived here at 12 years old and I'm leaving as a man. I'm a bit sad."

Last season, Mosquera was a key defender having featured in 37 out of 38 La Liga games for Valencia. He's expected to go into the centre-back position if he completes his medicals and moves to Arsenal in the coming days.

