Arsenal targeting £17.2 million rated winger to replace Willian - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a bid for Turkey international Cengiz Under to replace under-fire Brazilian Willian.

Under joined Leicester City on a season-long loan from Serie A side AS Roma in September. Leicester have the option to sign Under permanently, but are unlikely to activate that clause, opening the door for Arsenal to make a move for the 23-year-old for a bargain £17.2 million, according to Teamtalk.com.

Arsenal signed Willian from Chelsea last summer on a free transfer. However, the Brazilian hasn't had the best of seasons and could be on his way out of the club.

Cengiz Under has also had a far-from-stellar season with Leicester City, starting just one Premier League game.

Arsenal set to compete with European elites to sign Cengiz Under

Cengiz Under is facing an uncertain future, with his parent club AS Roma not keen to keep him on their books next season.

Apart from Arsenal, European giants AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing the 23-year-old winger, although the Premier League club remain the favorites to secure Under's signature.

Arsenal are looking to overhaul their squad this summer, with manager Mikel Arteta keen to get rid of some of the club's fringe players. The Gunners have already confirmed the departure of David Luiz, while Willian is also expected to leave.

The 32-year-old Brazilian has reportedly attracted interest from David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in desperate need of world-class wingers. Both Willian and Nicolas Pepe have struggled for form and consistency, which has forced Arteta to deploy club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the wing for a major chunk of the season.

Cengiz Under, on paper, seems like the perfect fit for Arsenal. However, his recent form is a cause for concern. The Turkey international has managed only two goals and three assists in all competitions this season.

Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers, commenting on Cengiz Under's form, said:

“He is adapting to how we play. Cengiz has to work harder but it’s something that he’s working very hard on and he’s got great power and a great left foot."

