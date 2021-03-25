Arsenal targeting Real Betis defender Emerson Royal - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are monitoring Real Betis full-back Emerson Royal and will look to snap him up once the summer transfer window opens.

Emerson becomes the second Real Betis player on Arsenal’s wishlist, as the Gunners are reportedly looking to sign tenacious midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Reports claim that Arsenal have been closely monitoring Rodriguez’s progress over the years and are now ready to step up their chase for the Argentine.

Arsenal have also turned their sights on the midfielder's Real Betis teammate Emerson Royal, who is quickly rising to prominence in La Liga.

Arsenal identify Emerson as Hector Bellerin replacement.



- Situation at Real Betis

- Confusing contract dealings with Barcelona

- Fee

- Tactical suitability

- 3-3-2-2 midfield role

- Superb defensive stats



An insight👇

(via @SwedishRoss) https://t.co/KRwFQc0SO0 — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) March 24, 2021

Signed from Atletico Mineiro on a two-and-a-half-year deal by Real Betis, the Arsenal target has a complicated contract situation. Barcelona reportedly also have rights to Emerson Royal, meaning they have an option to sign him in the summer.

Ronald Koeman's side will have to decide if they want to exercise their option to sign the 22-year-old permanently, and will have to pay a total fee of €9m for his signature. However, Real Betis would retain 20% of Emerson Royal's rights, which could rise to 50% if Barcelona opt to sell him before January 2022.

Arsenal identify Emerson Royal as Hector Bellerin's replacement

Real Betis wing-back Emerson Royal is reportedly an Arsenal target

Arsenal are now looking to make an offer for Emerson Royal as they aim to bolster their defensive options, especially at right-back.

Advertisement

Current right-back Hector Bellerin has been linked with a summer exit, with the Spaniard attracting heavy interest from PSG. Should he end his nine-year stint at Arsenal, the club will be forced to use second-choice right-back Cedric Soares, who has been inconsistent so far.

Therefore, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta could look to bring in 22-year-old Emerson Royal, who is a far more suitable long-term option.

Mundo Deportivo claim #Arsenal are ‘closely monitoring’ Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal. pic.twitter.com/zh2L0TYFSu — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) March 23, 2021

The Real Betis man has scored one goal and provided four assists in La Liga this season, and a player of his caliber could bolster Arsenal’s leaky defense