Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar keen on bringing Serie A defender to Emirates this summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey this summer. The Scottish defender has caught the attention of many clubs, thanks to his impressive performances for the Serie A side this season.

According to Corriere de Bologna, Arsenal's technical director is plotting a £17 million move for the teenage sensation. The Gunners are looking to sign a replacement for Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, who has endured a disappointing debut season at the Emirates.

Tavares arrived from Benfica in a deal worth £8 million last summer to provide adequate cover and competition to Kieran Tierney. However, the 22-year-old has struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the English game.

His struggles were highlighted in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forrest in the FA Cup third round of the FA Cup, where he was taken off after just 35 minutes. He endured a torrid time in their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in early April and was at fault for two goals.

The Portuguese produced impressive performances against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United. However, his lack of consistency and defensive discipline has forced the Gunners to target a new left-back.

Hickey, meanwhile, has enjoyed an impressive season with Bologna, bagging five goals and one assist in 34 appearances across competitions. The Gunners believe the Scotsman would provide adequate cover to his international teammate Kieran Tierney, who has made only 25 appearances this season due to injury.

The north London club are expected to face competition from Brentford, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, though. However, negotiations between Mikel Arteta's side and Bologna over the transfer of Hickey seem 'imminent'.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's impressive debut season could be reason behind Arsenal's Aaron Hickey interest

Bologna FC sv FC Internazionale - Serie A

Japanese full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu joined Arsenal from Bologna in a deal worth £17 million last summer.

The 23-year-old was an instant hit at the Emirates and proved to be the ideal replacement for Hector Bellerin, who joined Real Betis on a season-long loan last summer. The Gunners suffered four defeats in nine Premier League games when the Japan international was out of action due to a calf injury.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Takehiro Tomiyasu against Leeds United:



102 Touches

77 Passes

94% Pass Accuracy

1/2 Long Balls

2/2 Crosses

2/2 Dribbles

5 Duels Won

8 Ball Recoveries

2 Tackles

2 Clearances

2 Interceptions



Some player. #Arsenal #ARSLEE Takehiro Tomiyasu against Leeds United:102 Touches77 Passes94% Pass Accuracy1/2 Long Balls2/2 Crosses2/2 Dribbles5 Duels Won8 Ball Recoveries2 Tackles2 Clearances2 InterceptionsSome player. #AFC 🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu against Leeds United: 🔘 102 Touches 🔘 77 Passes 🔘 94% Pass Accuracy 🔘 1/2 Long Balls 🔘 2/2 Crosses 🔘 2/2 Dribbles 🔘 5 Duels Won🔘 8 Ball Recoveries 🔘 2 Tackles 🔘 2 Clearances 🔘 2 Interceptions Some player. #AFC #Arsenal #ARSLEE https://t.co/rissUNzUZC

Tomiyasu's swift adaptation to the Premier League has led the Gunners to believe Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey could also do so.

