Arsenal teenager close to signing new 5-year-deal with the club: Reports

Arsenal’s teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri is close to signing a new five-year deal with the club, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Having recently turned 18, Nwaneri is now eligible for a long-term contract, and the Gunners are eager to secure his future as soon as possible.

The English midfielder made his Arsenal debut in 2022 at just 15 years old, coming on as a substitute against Brentford. In doing so, he broke the record for the youngest player to feature in the Premier League, surpassing the previous record held by Harvey Elliott.

Since then, Nwaneri has been gradually integrated into the senior squad, but primarily featured for the youth sides. However, with mounting injuries in the squad, he has stepped up impressively, earning Mikel Arteta’s trust. The young midfielder has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 29 appearances this campaign.

Following his breakthrough season, Nwaneri, who signed his first professional contract last year, will remain under contract only until 2027. Since he was only eligible to sign a three-year deal at that time, Arsenal are now looking to secure a long-term commitment after his 18th birthday, especially with Chelsea and Manchester City closely monitoring his progress.

Nwaneri’s performances have certainly made him an integral part of the Arsenal squad, with his versatility particularly impressing Arteta. He has seamlessly stepped in to cover for the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka during their absences. Consequently, it’s no surprise that the club views him as a key figure in Arsenal’s future under Arteta.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta discusses Ethan Nwaneri’s development following England under-21 selection

Nwaneri’s impressive performances have earned him a call-up to the England under-21 squad for the first time in his career. The Young Lions are set to face France in a friendly, where Nwaneri is expected to make his debut for the under-21 side.

Arteta spoke about the youngster’s development, highlighting that this was a significant step in his progression as a footballer. He also expressed confidence in the under-21 manager Lee Carsley’s ability to oversee Nwaneri’s growth in the international setup.

"It’s a big step. He’s 17 years old and he’s playing with the under-21s with all the names that they have in the team. I spoke to Lee [Carsley] and I’m glad that he’s his coach because I’ve known him very well since we played together for many years. It’s a great pathway and development for him and a great experience for him," he said (via Arsenal's official website).

After the international break, Nwaneri and Arsenal face a challenging run of fixtures. They will first take on Fulham and Everton in the Premier League before the huge Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 8.

