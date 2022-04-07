Arsenal tipped with interest in signing former Tottenham forward: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale to the club.

The Welshman is out of contract with Los Blancos and is set to end his nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has been a difficult period for Bale as he has been lamented by the Spanish media. Reports from Marca scathingly called the winger a 'parasite'.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Gareth Bale has responded to an article published by a Spanish media outlet in which he was labelled a "parasite" Gareth Bale has responded to an article published by a Spanish media outlet in which he was labelled a "parasite" 👇 https://t.co/HLWV1M3f4v

Bale has attracted many suitors with a move to Newcastle United, AC Milan and Cardiff City all being touted.

But interestingly, a report from Fichajes (via CaughtOffside) states that Arsenal have come into the fray with regard to Bale's next destination.

Fichajes reports, however, that despite several teams showing interest, Bale's idealistic next destination is Cardiff. He already has a house and several businesses in the Welsh capital.

A move to the Championship side rests on Wales' qualification for the World Cup and whether they achieve it.

Should Bale make the move to the Emirates, he will be sure to draw the ire of their fierce rivals Spurs. He spent six seasons with the Lilywhites before moving to Madrid.

He is somewhat of a Tottenham hero, having been their star man throughout the latter stages of his time at White Hart Lane.

During his time with the side, he scored 72 goals and contributed 61 assists in 237 appearances. This includes a loan spell from Real Madrid last season.

Gareth Bale would become a Spurs villain if he were to move to Arsenal

Bale would be vilified by the Spurs supporters if he were to move to Arsenal

Moves between the north London rivals are a rarity. The last such transfer happened back in 2001 when Sol Campbell infamously moved to the Gunners from Spurs.

Since then, there have been rare occasions where a player has played in both clubs' colors.

afcstuff @afcstuff



July 2001. Sol Campbell joins Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal on a free transfer.



#afc January 2001. Sol Campbell on speculation of him leaving Tottenham: “I’m staying.”July 2001. Sol Campbell joins Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal on a free transfer. January 2001. Sol Campbell on speculation of him leaving Tottenham: “I’m staying.”July 2001. Sol Campbell joins Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal on a free transfer.#afc https://t.co/OsOtEo47po

Only William Gallas and Emmanuel Adebayor can boast of playing on both sides of the north London derby.

The latter became a huge villain amongst the Arsenal contingent, following a £26.1 million move to Manchester City in 2009.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL years ago today...



Emmanuel Adebayor ran the length of the Etihad pitch to celebrate a vital Man City goal in front of the fuming Arsenal fans years ago today...Emmanuel Adebayor ran the length of the Etihad pitch to celebrate a vital Man City goal in front of the fuming Arsenal fans 🔟 years ago today...Emmanuel Adebayor ran the length of the Etihad pitch to celebrate a vital Man City goal in front of the fuming Arsenal fans 😡 https://t.co/n025qM9GNw

His sore relationship with the Gunners continued when he joined Spurs in 2012 from City.

Arsenal are certainly looking for attacking reinforcements with a lack of firepower up-top, having hindered the Gunners all season round.

Predominately playing as a winger, Bale could be viewed as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian has flopped since his £72 million move from Lille in 2019.

A move to the Gunners does seem unlikely given the player's loyalties to Spurs, but as has always been the case with football, never say never.

