Arsenal told midfield target will cost €40 million amid interest from Manchester United - Reports

Reports from Italy suggest that Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has his sights set on a move to the north London giants, Arsenal. The Lazio midfielder has been on the Gunners' radar for a while now, and if the latest reports are to be believed, he could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium very soon.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (via TBR Football), the asking price for Milinkovic-Savic has now been set at €40 million, and he is eager for a move away from Lazio. With less than 18 months remaining on his contract, a renewal seems unlikely, and the midfielder is keen to explore his options elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Lazio president Lotito was clear: he wants €120m for Milinković. Milinković-Savić’s agent Kezman on potential transfer: “Sergej has just 18 months left on his contract, we will have to discuss about his situation with Lazio after the World Cup”, tells CorSport.Lazio president Lotito was clear: he wants €120m for Milinković. Milinković-Savić’s agent Kezman on potential transfer: “Sergej has just 18 months left on his contract, we will have to discuss about his situation with Lazio after the World Cup”, tells CorSport. 🚨🇷🇸 #transfersLazio president Lotito was clear: he wants €120m for Milinković. https://t.co/ukwLs9kOnR

Milinkovic-Savic is an exceptional player, with a track record of contributing to over 15 goals per season since 2018. His impressive goal and assist record has caught the attention of Arsenal, who are in the market for a top-class central midfielder. With Jorginho already on board, the Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield even further, and Milinkovic-Savic is high on their list of priorities.

However, the Gunners are not the only ones interested in the Serbian's services. Manchester United, Newcastle, and West Ham are also keen on securing his signature, but it is Arsenal who have stolen a march on their rivals. Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly favoring a move to the Emirates, and with the Gunners sitting pretty at the top of the English league table, it's not hard to see why.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



"I'd ask Sergej what he wants to do only in case we receive am important proposal from a world class top club". Lazio president Lotito on Sergej Milinkovic-Savić rumours: "Milinkovic is not for sale. I turned down €140m bid for him [years ago]", tells Rai Sport."I'd ask Sergej what he wants to do only in case we receive am important proposal from a world class top club". Lazio president Lotito on Sergej Milinkovic-Savić rumours: "Milinkovic is not for sale. I turned down €140m bid for him [years ago]", tells Rai Sport. 🇷🇸 #transfers"I'd ask Sergej what he wants to do only in case we receive am important proposal from a world class top club". https://t.co/K0fmd49bu7

Described by pundit Paul Merson as "the best midfielder in Italy," Milinkovic-Savic would provide excellent competition for Granit Xhaka at the Emirates. It remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck between Lazio and Arsenal. If the Gunners fail to secure the Serbian's signature, they can be sure that there will be plenty of interest from their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Manchester United and Arsenal remain interested in Spanish prodigy

Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta - LaLiga Santander

Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga has emerged as a hot prospect in the Spanish league this season, catching the attention of top Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has contributed impressively with 6 goals and 2 assists in all competitions.

According to reports from AS (via CaughtOffside), Newcastle United have already sent scouts to watch the player in action earlier this month. However, it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can compete with United and the Gunners in the bidding war for Veiga.

Poll : 0 votes