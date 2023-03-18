According to Football Transfers, Arsenal and Everton are reportedly battling it out in pursuit of Montpellier's striking wunderkind Elye Wahi. However, it seems that the young prodigy won't come cheap.

Speaking at a press conference, Montpellier manager Michel Der Zakarian revealed that Wahi would only leave the club for a high fee (via Football Transfers):

"[Discussions about Issiaga Sylla's and Elye Wahi's futures] have cut into our preparations a bit. If Elye is forced to leave, which is possible, he must leave at a high price."

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal have ‘checked’ on 20-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, with their attention intensifying over the last several months following his performances this season. [@footmercato] #afc Arsenal have ‘checked’ on 20-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, with their attention intensifying over the last several months following his performances this season. [ @sebnonda 🚨 Arsenal have ‘checked’ on 20-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, with their attention intensifying over the last several months following his performances this season. [@sebnonda, @footmercato] #afc https://t.co/L9l0kATbCM

Wahi made history last season by becoming Europe's top-scoring teenager across all five major leagues, per UEFA's coefficient. This season, he has already matched his 10-goal tally from the previous campaign, doing so in 10 fewer games.

It comes as no surprise that the 20-year-old Frenchman was linked with a Premier League move during the January transfer window. Nevertheless, Montpellier held onto their prized asset, who has a contract that runs until June 2025.

Despite this, interested parties like Arsenal have not ceased their pursuit of the young sensation, with plans in place to make bids for him come summer. However, Montpellier's manager has already warned suitors that the club will only let go of Wahi if the price is right.

As for Arsenal, it remains a subject of debate over whether Wahi is a necessary addition, despite his incredible talent. With Gabriel Jesus returning from injury and Eddie Nketiah available as backup, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will make a move for him.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 10 - Folarin Balogun

◎ 9 - Gonçalo Ramos

◎ 9 - Jamal Musiala

◎ 8 - Brian Brobbey

◎ 8 - Xavi Simons

◎ 7 - Elye Wahi



It is worth noting that Folarin Balogun, who is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims, has scored more goals than Wahi this season, notching up an impressive tally of 16 goals. However, whether Arsenal would recall the youngster or seek to add Wahi to their ranks is anyone's guess.

Arsenal retain an interest in Moises Caicedo

Reports have emerged that Arsenal's transfer agenda for the summer includes bolstering their midfield with a new addition. Despite Jorginho's impressive adaptation to the team since joining from Chelsea, Mikel Arteta is said to desire greater options in this crucial area of the field.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners' top target for this position remains Moises Caicedo, whom they made efforts to sign during the January window. The 21-year-old's potential arrival was heavily pursued, but Brighton rebuffed several offers, including a final bid of £70m, which failed to sway the Seagulls.

