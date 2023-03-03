Arsenal and Tottenham desperate to sign 26-year-old star in the summer - Reports

According to BILD, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing 26-year-old Bundesliga midfielder Julian Brandt. The German has been in good form for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 30 matches across competitions.

Since joining Dortmund in 2019, the former Bayer Leverkusen player has established himself as an important player at Signal Iduna Park. He has scored 29 goals and has provided 30 assists in 157 matches for the Bundesliga outfit.

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt in the summer Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt in the summer 😲 https://t.co/D0wqoteKc5

Brandt has also represented VFL Wolfsburg in his career. The player has made 39 appearances for the German national team as well.

His current contract with Dortmund is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Arsenal and Tottenham are closely monitoring the player as the Premier League clubs are hoping to secure a move at a reasonable price.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke ahead of the clash against Bournemouth

Arsenal are set to return to action on March 4 as Mikel Arteta's side take on Bournemouth in a Premier League clash at home. Speaking ahead of the match, the Spaniard spoke about the threat that Bournemouth offers.

Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"I watched the games they played against Brighton, Wolves, Newcastle and Man City. I’m really impressed by what they are doing. They are really aggressive, they haven’t conceded many in those games and they could have had different results in two of those four games."

"Against Man City, [City] showed some quality when they opened up when finishing the actions to make the score really big, but it was a really competitive match again."

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Gabriel Jesus continues to take some part in team training. Gabriel Jesus continues to take some part in team training. https://t.co/AMIVKTTtdz

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League title race with 60 points from 25 matches. They hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are staring at relegation. The Cherries are currently in 19th place, only above Southampton. They have picked up 21 points from 24 matches in the league this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes