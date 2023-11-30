Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to go head-to-head to sign striker who is enjoying breakout season – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to add Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez to their squad.

According to L'Equipe, Mikel Arteta's side have identified Gimenez as a top striking target following the Mexican's excellent start to the ongoing 2023-24 season. They are, however, not alone in their pursuit of the left-footed attacker, who is also being scouted by Spurs right now.

Gimenez, who was said to be linked with Manchester United ahead of this season, has caught the eye of most European giants owing to his performances of late. He has scored a staggering 18 goals and provided three assists in 17 overall matches for Feyenoord this season.

A mobile centre-forward blessed with finishing, heading, and work-rate, the Arsenal target helped Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title last season. He scored 23 goals in 43 matches across all competitions after departing his boyhood team Cruz Azul for over £5 million last summer.

Arsenal, who currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their number nine options, could face a tough time negotiating a potential deal to rope in the 22-year-old. Feyenoord are said to be unwilling to sell their forward for an offer of less than £87 million, as per 90min.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, confirms journalist

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided insight on Jeremie Frimpong's future at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. He wrote:

"There have been plenty of stories about Jeremie Frimpong and a £34 million release clause in his contract. I can confirm that there is a clause, and he's certainly a player who is greatly admired around Europe after some fantastic performances this season."

Confirming Arsenal's interest in the Dutch right-back, Romano added:

"Bayer Leverkusen as a whole have been great to watch under Xabi Alonso, and Frimpong is one of the team's most important players with some superb displays at right-back. Frimpong has been scouted by Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent times, as well as by Barcelona before they instead signed Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City in the summer."

Stating that a summer move is likelier than a winter one, Romano said:

"I think in June a move is likely for Frimpong, and he surely won't be short of suitors as many clubs have been tracking him for some time. We'll have to wait and see how this develops because there won't be anything happening now, but he certainly looks like one to watch for the summer."

Frimpong, 22, has emerged as one of the best wing-backs in Europe since leaving Celtic to join Leverkusen for around £10 million in January 2021. He has scored 17 goals and registered 27 assists in 112 appearances across all competitions for the Xabi Alonso-coached outfit.

Should Frimpong decide to move to the Emirates Stadium next year, he would pop up as a regular starter for them. He would push Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu further down the Gunners' pecking order.