Arsenal and Tottenham involved in transfer war to sign 27-year-old goalkeeper who has excelled in the UEFA Champions League: Reports

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to battle it out for AC Milan star Mike Maignan's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Maignan, 27, has established himself as one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the world over the past two seasons. After helping Lille lift the Ligue 1 title in 2021, he guided Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years last campaign.

A right-footed shot-stopper blessed with reflexes and handling, the six-cap France international has been a beacon of hope for the Rossoneri of late. Despite missing 23 matches this season, he has helped them reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final stage and maintain a push for a top-four spot in the Serie A.

433 @433 Mike Maignan has saved 14 out of 45 penalties he’s faced in his career Mike Maignan has saved 14 out of 45 penalties he’s faced in his career 😮👏 https://t.co/4gRy85qESU

According to Fichajes, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in adding Maignan to their squad ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. While Arsenal are keen to introduce solid competition to Aaron Ramsdale, Spurs are hoping to snap up a top goalkeeper to replace the aging Hugo Lloris.

Maignan, who has a contract until June 2026 at the San Siro, is said to be valued in the region of £31 million. However, Milan are believed to have asked for a higher price considering his current deal and his importance to their squad.

Meanwhile, Stefano Pioli's side are willing to open talks to extend Maignan's deal, as per Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. The reigning Serie A champions are keen to hand the Frenchman a salary increase from £2.6 million-per-year to £4.4 million-per-year as they consider him non-transferable and untouchable.

Maignan arrived from Lille for a fee in the region of £13 million in the summer of 2021. Since then, he has registered 26 clean sheets in 58 appearances across all competitions for Milan. He has conceded 50 goals in the process so far.

Premier League star set to reject permanent move to Arsenal: Reports

According to The Sun, Michael Olise is keen to stay at Crystal Palace next season as he feels settled at the south London side. Despite speculations about his future, he is aiming to become more consistent at the Selhurst Park.

Olise, who has a deal until June 2026 with the Eagles, was identified as a top target for Arsenal for the upcoming summer transfer window earlier this month. Palace are open to selling him for £40 million, as per Football Transfers.

A left-footed inverted winger blessed with dribbling and vision, the 21-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for his team this season. He has registered two goals and eight assists in 30 Premier League games this term, even providing an impressive hat-trick of assists in a single match.

Should the former Reading man secure a move to Arsenal this summer, he would provide competition to Bukayo Saka on the right flank. He could also step into Martin Odegaard's shoes as an advanced playmaker if required.

