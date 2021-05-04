Arsenal and Tottenham keen on signing Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign Riqui Puig. The Barcelona star is a target for Juventus and Inter Milan as well this summer.

As per a report in Tribal Football, Barcelona are open to selling Riqui Puig in the summer. Juventus and Inter Milan were the first to show interest but have now been joined by Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Gunners reportedly want the Barcelona starlet in the squad as a replacement for Dani Ceballos. They are unwilling to extend the loan or sign the Real Madrid midfielder permanently.

Tottenham are looking to revamp their squad and have set their sights on Puig. The star midfielder has been touted as one of the best in Spain, but Ronald Koeman is not using him at Camp Nou.

Juventus and Inter Milan have already started talks with Barcelona as per a report last week. Both sides believe Puig to be one of the best talents to come out of La Masia and are keen to bolster their squad with him.

Will Arsenal target Riqui Puig leave Barcelona?

Riqui Puig is reportedly keeping his options open in the summer. The midfielder has not been able to find a place in the starting XI at Camp Nou and the club is willing to sell him.

🗣️ Riqui Puig: “I owe everything to this club who saw me grow and formed me as a person, they owe me nothing. I’ve promised my dad that I’ll make it here and take advantage of every opportunity I get." pic.twitter.com/cQmhV2k79N — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) April 25, 2021

Earlier this season, Ronald Koeman spoke about Riqui Puig, where he opined that the 21-year-old needs to get more physical.

"Maybe Riqui needs to be more physical, but I like players that try to improve every day and take their chances to improve with both hands. In that position (midfield) there is a lot of competition, but maybe in training he doesn't do enough to make the coach change his way of thinking. These days it's not just about quality, you need many other things, too." [H/T Sport]

"I have nothing against Riqui Puig. We have very young players like Konrad, Matheus and Junior who don't have many minutes, but you always think I'm talking about Riqui. I have no problem with him, we talk often. His future? He has to decide." [H/T Goal]

Barcelona still see Riqui Puig as a big part of their future and could insert a buy-back clause in his contract.

• Ilaix Moriba has gained Ronald Koeman's trust. The youngster has become the perfect wildcard to rotate in the midfield.



• Moriba has appeared in 8 consecutive league matches and has left behind Riqui Puig and Miralem Pjanić.#FCB 🇪🇸



Via: @sport pic.twitter.com/Ca5pOctrk7 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) April 26, 2021