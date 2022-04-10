Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle it out for 25-year-old midfielder - Reports

Arsenal could face competition from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer, according to The Sun.

The Foxes have failed to build on back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers' side currently sit 10th in the table and are likely to miss out on European football next season.

Leicester could thus be tempted to cash in on Maddison in the summer as they look to strengthen other departments in their team. The East Midlands outfit, though, are tipped to demand a huge fee for the midfielder.

Arsenal have been credited with a long-term interest in Maddison. The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old before they opted to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal from Real Madrid last summer.

Despite opting against signing him last year, Arsenal reportedly remain interested in Maddison. However, Tottenham are prepared to battle it out with the Gunners for the England international's signature, according to the aforementioned source.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Tottenham have a genuine interest in signing James Maddison this summer. Conte is a fan of the player.



- The Sun Tottenham have a genuine interest in signing James Maddison this summer. Conte is a fan of the player. - The Sun https://t.co/JKkqAVbaXa

Spurs are reportedly in the market for a new attacking midfielder ahead of the summer. They allowed Dele Alli to join Everton in the winter transfer window, while Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso left on temporary deals.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is an admirer of Maddison if the report is to be believed. The former Norwich City star has thus emerged as a target for Spurs.

However, the north London giants have reportedly prioritized the signing of a left-sided centre-back ahead of the summer. A move for Maddison could thus depend on their ability to sell Ndombele or Lo Celso.

Olympique Lyon do not seem to be interested in making Ndombele's loan move permanent. Villarreal, though, are prepared to buy Lo Celso at the end of the season. It remains to be seen if the La Liga side can reach an agreement with Spurs over the midfielder's transfer.

How has Arsenal and Tottenham target Maddison fared this season?

James Maddison is enjoying his best goalscoring season of his Leicester spell. The Englishman has found the back of the net 13 times from 42 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes so far.

The 25-year-old has also provided eight assists for his team-mates this campaign. It is worth noting that eight of his goals and half of those assists have come in the Premier League.

Maddison has two more years remaining on his contract with Leicester. With Arsenal and Tottenham interested in his services, it remains to be seen if he will be at the King Power stadium next term.

