Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal ready to bid for Emiliano Buendia, Lucas Torreira update and more | January 4th 2021

Arsenal start their FA Cup defense on Saturday as they host Newcastle at the Emirates. The Gunners have been in fine form off-late, and are slowing climbing up the league table. Mikel Arteta's side are on a 3-game winning streak and will hope to keep the momentum going against a lacklustre Newcastle side.

We take a look at the latest Arsenal news on 4th January 2021.

Arsenal are preparing to bid for Emiliano Buendia

Buendia has created the most chances across Europe this year.

The Gunners' pursuit for a creative midfielder might be coming to a close, with Mikel Arteta prepared to bring Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia to the Emirates Stadium. The Argentine playmaker has impressed during his time at Norwich and is a cheap solution for Arsenal's current lack of creativity in midfield.

🚨🚨: Emiliano Buendía ready to force a move to @Arsenal if the Gunners firm up their interest, according to @jamesbenge!

According to The Independent, Arsenal are ready to offer a player-plus-cash deal for Buendia, with Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson going to Norwich on loan till the end of the season. Norwich reportedly want around £40 million for the Argentine, but Arsenal believe that the asking price will significantly decrease if they add a player to the deal.

William Saliba to join Nice on loan for remainder of the season

Saliba in action for the Arsenal U21s.

Arsenal defender William Saliba has decided to join Nice on loan in order to find more playing time. The young Frenchman has not made a single appearance for Arsenal this season and is desperate for a move away from the club.

According to Chris Wheatley, French side Nice are about to finalize a deal to take the defender on loan till the end of the season. Arsenal have not added an option to buy at the end of the loan term, as they see Saliba as an important part of their future.

Arsenal defender William Saliba is set to join Nice on loan until the end of the season.



Full story...⬇

Saliba had interest from clubs across Europe, but France was always his first preference. Mikel Arteta will hope that the 19-year-old will come back to the club a better player at the start of next season.

Arsenal to recall Lucas Torreira from loan

Torreira has failed to make an impression at Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are planning to cut short Uruguay international Lucas Torreira's loan spell at Atletico Madrid. The midfielder was sent on loan to the Spanish side at the beginning of the season, after failing to impress Mikel Arteta.

According to La Nazione, Arsenal are ready to recall Torreira from Atletico Madrid, after the midfielder has failed to make an impact under Diego Simeone. The Gunners plan on immediately sending Torreira back out on loan to Fiorentina, with the Italian side already queuing up for the Uruguayan's signature.

Fiorentina boss Cesare Prandelli is a huge fan of the midfielder and Torreira has reportedly wanted to go back to Italy since last summer.