Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Defender set to stay at the club, Gunners set to sign Emiliano Martinez replacement, and more - 14th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as a defender has reportedly decided to stay at the club after holding talks with manager Mikel Arteta. There's also news on Arsenal's replacement for the outgoing Emiliano Martinez and more.

Sead Kolasinac set to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place

Norwich City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is set to stay at the club and fight for his place, according to reports. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal following the arrival of Kieran Tierney. But after holding talks with manager Mikel Arteta, Kolasinac is set to stay at the club and challenge for his place.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to Germany, with Schalke reportedly keen on signing Kolasinac. However, the Bundesliga outfit can only afford a loan deal for the full-back, with Arsenal holding out for a permanent deal. West Ham United were also keen on signing the defender on a permanent deal, but Kolasinac is now set to stay at the club and fight for his place.

Am told West Ham is not a likely destination for Sead Kolasinac as things stand. Player has had talks with Arteta & knows he's behind Tierney, but wants to fight for his spot unless something significant changes #AFC — Nick Ames (@NickAmes82) September 14, 2020

Arsenal set to sign Emiliano Martinez replacement

yes. He’ll join Arsenal as Emi Martinez replacement, already reported days ago 😄👌🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

Advertisement

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Dijon FCO goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez. The latter is set to sign with Aston Villa in a deal worth approximately £20 million.

It has been reported that Runarsson is set to sign a five-year deal with the Gunners, and reportedly completed his medical with on Monday. Arsenal were also linked with a move for Brentford shot-stopper David Raya. But they zeroed in on Runarsson upon the recommendation of goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints at contract extension announcement

Arsenal fans are losing their patience with regard to the delay in the announcement of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's reported contract extension. It has been rumoured that the 31-year-old has agreed terms on a new three-year deal with the Gunners that would see him become the highest-paid player at the club.

Aubameyang posted a cryptic tweet earlier today, hinting that the possible announcement of his contract extension is imminent. Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Aubameyang rejected offers from two clubs to extend his contract with the Gunners, and one of them is believed to be Barcelona.