Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners clearout, Mesut Ozil update and more | January 6th 2021

Major changes are starting to take place at Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta has begun trimming down his squad and getting rid of any deadwood in order to fund transfers during this window. Arsenal face Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday, and one can expect to see a few outgoings before then.

With that being said, here is the latest Arsenal transfer news from 6th January 2021.

Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal in January

Ozil will finally get to play again.

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's squad since March of last year, but now it looks like the German's nightmare is finally coming to an end.

According to the Daily Star, Ozil has agreed to a 3-year deal to join Turkish side Fenerbahce. The club have been huge admirers of Ozil for years now, and the German has been constantly linked with a move to Turkey over the last two years.

The midfielder will initially join Fenerbahce on a 6-month loan deal before signing a 3-year contract at the end of the season as a free agent. Ozil's Arsenal contract ends in June.

Emiliano Buendia happy at Norwich City

Arsenal's move for Buendia looks to be off.

Argentinian midfielder Emiliano Buendia has broken his silence amidst being linked with a move to Arsenal this month. The Norwich midfielder has said that he is focused on helping the Canaries gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Speaking to the press, Buendia said:

"It is true that there was a lot of talk in the summer, after relegation, about the possibility that both I and other team-mates could leave the team to continue in the Premier League. However, I always had my head in this club. I belong to Norwich, I have to do things well for my team."

This will come as a blow to Mikel Arteta, who shortlisted the Argentine as a solution for Arsenal's limited creativity in midfield.

Mikel Arteta planning huge clearout at Arsenal

Arteta is ready to ring in the changes at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is planning to overhaul his Arsenal squad and is ready to axe at least 8 players in the process.

According to The Independent, the Spaniard is ready to let go of a host of fringe players in order to fund Arsenal's spending. The clearout is going to be over the January transfer window as well as the summer.

The players who are on the chopping block include Shkodran Mustafi, Callum Chambers, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Mohammed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun. Mesut Ozil and Sokratis are also a part of that list but are already on the verge of securing moves away from the club.

Arteta will be looking to loan out the Gunners' youngsters, but the rest of the players are free to leave the club.