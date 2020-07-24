Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Aston Villa midfielder, Aubameyang to reject contract extension, and more - 23rd July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future, Arsenal's interest in an Aston Villa midfielder, and more.

Arsenal interested in Aston Villa midfielder

Arsenal are interested in securing the services of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to 90min. The Brazilian joined Villa only last year from Manchester City, and has been one of the few bright spots for the Lions, who are currently battling relegation.

Luiz put in a strong performance as Villa held on to secure a 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta's side to further bolster their hopes of surviving the drop. According to the report Arteta is a long-term admirer of Luiz, who has also gained huge praise from Pep Guardiola previously.

However, Arteta and Arsenal are set to face stiff competition from Luiz's previous employers Manchester City. The Etihad outfit had inserted a buy-back clause in the contract of the Brazilian, and are actively considering activating it.

Aubameyang to reject contract extension offer

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to reject the bumper £250,000 per week contract offered to him by the Gunners. According to the Express, the 31-year-old is set to reject the contract extension as he is interested in securing a move to Barcelona.

The report adds that Aubameyang is set to reject the contract offer and is set to request the club to allow him to join Barcelona, should the Catalan club come calling for his services. It was recently reported by Mundo Deportivo that the Camp Nou outfit are interested in the services of Aubameyang, as they feel that a deal for first-choice striker Lautaro Martinez will not be feasible under the current economic conditions.

Aubameyang has less than a year left on his deal with the North London outfit and will be free to leave in the summer of next year if Arsenal are unable to tie him down to a new contract.

Arsenal poised to capitalize on €45 million release clause of Portuguese forward

Arsenal are set to capitalize on the €45 million release clause present in Joelson Fernandes' contract, as the Gunners aim to bring the Portuguese sensation to North London. The Sporting CP forward recently broke the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, as he became the youngest player to feature for the Portuguese club's first team.

According to TSF, Sporting were hopeful of agreeing a contract extension with the 17-year-old, which would have helped the club increase his release clause from the €45 million it is currently. However, contract talks have hit a dead end and Arsenal are looking to capitalize on the situation.