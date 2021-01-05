Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Real Madrid winger, Dani Ceballos to return to Real Madrid and more | January 5th 2021

Arsenal have had a rather quiet January transfer window so far. Their only transactions have been the departures of Sead Kolasinac and William Saliba on loan till the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to bring in a few players before the window closes in order to help with the Gunners' top 4 push in the second half of the season.

With that being said, here is the latest Arsenal transfer news:

Dani Ceballos dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Ceballos has failed to cement his place at Arsenal

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has made it clear that he wishes to play for Real Madrid again one day. The Spanish midfielder has six months left on his loan deal with Arsenal. He has now indicated he won't be returning to the club for a third consecutive loan spell next season.

Speaking to Spanish radio station El Laguero, Ceballos said:

"A third year on loan? No, my goal is to return to Real Madrid and be important at the best club in the world. I believe that one day I will come back and be able to return the affection that the fans showed me. For various reasons, I didn’t leave the club in the best manner."

Ceballos has had a stop-start career under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, and hasn't been able to establish himself in the Gunners' starting XI.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke rules out Buendia departure

Arsenal are interested in bringing in Buendia

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has denied any rumours that Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia could leave the club in January. Buendia has been the subject of interest for Arsenal, as the Gunners are reportedly looking to bring in a creative midfielder during the winter transfer window.

Speaking to the press, Farke said, "Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us. He is our player and will continue to be our player – he is on a long-term contract with the club so we keep him."

However, Arsenal do not seem to be deterred by the Norwich manager's words. Reports suggest the Gunners are readying an offer for the Argentine midfielder, which they would expect the Canaries to accept.

Arsenal are still pursuing Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr has been a fixture in Zidane's Real Madrid team this season

Arsenal have re-ignited their interest in Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr., with Mikel Arteta wanting to bring in the Brazilian forward on loan for the rest of the season.

Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in acquiring the Brazilian's services a few weeks ago. Now, according to Defensa Central, Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing the 20-year old to the Emirates.

However, the Gunners are likely to be unsuccessful in their attempts to bring in Vinicius, as Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane sees the winger as a major part of his plans this season.

Real Madrid have no intention of letting the winger leave during this transfer window. More importantly, rumours suggest Vinicius himself is not keen on leaving the club.