Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners linked with Julian Draxler, Odsonne Edouard and more | January 14th 2021

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace tonight as Mikel Arteta's men will look to extend their winning streak in the Premier League to five games. The Gunners currently sit 11th in the league table, only one point over their London opponents.

Mikel Arteta is yet to see any significant movement in his squad in terms of transfers. However, Arsenal will hope to move a few players out of the squad before the January window closes.

With that being said, here is the latest Arsenal news on January 14th, 2021.

Shkodran Mustafi unlikely to leave Arsenal in January

Mustafi has barely played for Arsenal this season.

German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for the past three years. However, it seems like the defender is set to stay at the Emirates until the end of the season.

The much-maligned defender has been a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta. He seemed to be one of the players that were due to leave Arsenal in this window, but Mikel Arteta has now put those rumours to rest.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's game against Crystal Palace, the Spaniard said:

"His future right now is here, I'm trying to help. We have Papa (Sokratis), who probably is going to leave the club in this window. William (Saliba) has already gone on loan, so we don’t have that many right defenders now. Gabriel’s been out now for a period, David (Luiz) has been injured, so the situation is completely different."

Arsenal reignite interest in PSG's Julian Draxler

Draxler is not part of Pochettino's plans at PSG.

In what has become a recurring theme over the past five years, Arsenal seem to be plotting a move for German playmaker Julian Draxler. The PSG midfielder has been a subject of interest to Arsenal in the past, and now it seems that the Gunners have once again set their sights on Draxler.

According to 90min, Arsenal have made contact with Draxler's representatives over a potential move this month. The German is no longer required at PSG under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Draxler would provide Arsenal with creativity from midfield. This is one of the primary areas that Arteta wants to address during the January transfer window.

Arsenal linked with move for Celtic's Odsonne Edouard

Edouard has been immense for Celtic.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move away from the Scottish Champions in recent weeks. Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs that are in the race for the Frenchman's signature.

As reported by football.london, the Frenchman recently switched agents when he signed with the Stellar Group and now shares the same agent as Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney. Arsenal famously pulled off a coup to secure the signing of Tierney from Celtic back in 2019.

Arsenal could potentially use this link between Edouard and Tierney to their advantage and bring the striker to the Emirates.