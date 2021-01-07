Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners about to lose Balogun, Julian Brandt update and more | January 7th 2021

Arsenal continue their preparations for their FA Cup clash with Newcastle on Saturday but one week into the transfer window, things have finally started to happen for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side will be hopeful of making new additions to the squad by next week. Here is the latest Arsenal transfer news from 7th January 2021.

Arsenal youngster Balogun is close to leaving the club

Balogun has barely featured this season

Highly-rated Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is nearing his exit from the club after being frustrated due to his lack of playing time. The youngster is now allowed to sign a pre-contract with another club this month as he has entered the last 6 months of his Arsenal contract.

According to The Athletic, Balogun is close to signing a pre-contract with a foreign club, that will allow him to leave Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the season. This would come as a huge blow to the Gunners, who rate Balogun highly.

Mikel Arteta had this to say about the situation:

"The club wants to make a deal, the manager wants to make a deal, the player wants to stay and I'm not sure about the agent. We are negotiating with an agent, with a player that wants to stay at the club and we need to find an agreement. I'm telling you that we are doing everything we can to keep him here and hopefully from the other part they are doing the same and in the same interest, which is the player's interest which is to stay at the football club and be successful with us."

Folarin Balogun close to signing pre-contract agreement with a foreign club. Arsenal want him to stay but no real progress in deal talks & little game time. No problem with his reps in past (inc Iwobi, Nelson, Saka) With @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK #AFC https://t.co/QiJhs8N7mS — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 7, 2021

Arsenal confirm Omar Rekik signing

Rekik in action for Tunisia U21s

Arsenal have announced the signing of Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin. The centre-back was poised to join the Gunners during the summer, but deal could not be finalized in time. Arsenal have now finally landed their man.

🗣 "When a club like Arsenal is interested, I don’t think anyone needs to think twice."



We can't wait to see you in action, Omar ✊ https://t.co/w1TiA9hMfb — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) January 7, 2021

The 19-year-old has joined Arsenal's U23 squad and will reportedly remain with them for the rest of this season.

Arsenal have a chance to bring in Julian Brandt on a cut-price deal

Brandt has had an underwhelming season at Dortmund

Julian Brandt could be available to Arsenal for only £25 million during this January transfer window. The German's valuation has drastically dropped due to his performances for Borussia Dortmund this season and the Gunners could take advantage of this situation.

According to football.london, the price that Brandt is currently available for is £39.9m less than what the Football Observatory believes he is actually worth.

If the Gunners manage to get this deal over the line, it will be a coup for Mikel Arteta and the club. Julian Brandt is just 24-years old, and could be the answer to Arsenal's creativity problems in midfield.