Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offer player plus cash deal for Premier League star, club asked to pay €80m for Argentine striker, and more - 4th August 2021

Arsenal remain interested in upgrading their squad this summer. The Gunners have already secured the signatures of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White so far.

Mikel Arteta is expected to push for a few more changes as he prepares for a crucial year. The Spaniard could only guide his team to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season and will be under pressure to deliver in the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal are interested in bolstering their midfield and attack this summer. The Gunners are also hoping to move a few of their fringe players before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 4 August 2021.

Arsenal offer player plus cash deal for Premier League star

James Maddison

Arsenal are ready to submit a player-plus-cash deal for James Maddison, according to Football London. The Gunners are eager to add a creative midfielder to their ranks this summer and Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Englishman.

The Spaniard was hoping to secure Martin Odegaard’s signature on a permanent deal. Since that move has not materialized yet, Arteta has turned his attention to Maddison instead. However, the London side are sweating on Leicester City’s £60m valuation of the player.

Despite the finances involved, Arsenal remain hopeful of completing a deal for the Englishman. Negotiations are progressing at a snail’s pace, but the player himself is keen to move to the Emirates.

The Gunners are now attempting to lower the transfer fee by offering a player in the deal. Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock could all leave the club this summer, but it is not clear who among them has been offered to sweeten the deal.

If the move fails, Arsenal could also return for Odegaard, with Real Madrid willing to do business for the right price.

Gunners asked to pay €80m for Argentine striker

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have to pay €80m to secure the services of Lautaro Martinez, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Gunners are interested in bringing the Argentinean to the Emirates as Mikel Arteta attempts to improve his current frontline.

There were previous reports that the Premier League side had offered Hector Bellerin as part of their proposal to sweeten the deal.

Barcelona also remain eager to secure Martinez’s signature, but, like Arsenal, they might not have the funds to match Inter Milan’s valuation of the player.

Newcastle United willing to pay £22m for Arsenal ace

Joe Willock

Newcastle United are ready to match Arsenal’s asking price for Joe Willock, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Magpies were delighted with the 21-year-old’s impact at St. James’ Park last season and are willing to offer the £22m that the Gunners want to part with the Englishman.

Willock has scored eight goals in 14 appearances since joining on loan in January, helping Newcastle United stay in the Premier League.

However, a move could depend on Arsenal’s attempt to sign a playmaker this summer. If the Gunners fail, Mikel Arteta might prefer to have a player like Willock in his squad.

