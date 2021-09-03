Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offered former Tottenham Hotspur star, club looking to offload Ivorian ace in January, and more - 3rd September 2021

Arsenal avenged their Premier League Matchday 1 defeat to Brentford with a 4-0 win over the same rivals, albeit in a friendly behind closed doors. Goals from Gabriel, Alexandre Lacazette and a brace from Cedric Soares ensured salvation for Mikel Arteta on Thursday (September 2). The Spanish tactician will derive some comfort from his team's performance after a disappointing start to the season.

Two goals for Cedric today in a behind closed doors win against Brentford at Colney. Lacazette and Gabriel also on target.



Arsenal: Ramsdale, Chambers, White (Hutchinson 76), Mari, Gabriel (Holding 69), Cedric: Maitland-Niles, Elneny (Patino 33); Martinelli, Lacazette, Pepe. pic.twitter.com/VcKA9O4Z19 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 2, 2021

On the transfer front, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign a former Tottenham Hotspur star, who is currently without a contract. The Gunners are also looking to offload an Ivorian ace in January.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 3 September 2021.

Arsenal offered Serge Aurier

Arsenal are linked with a move for former Spurs right-back Serge Aurier

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Serge Aurier for free, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Ivorian fullback terminated his contract with Tottenham Hotspur this summer and is now a free agent. Mikel Arteta has approved the move and asked the Gunners to initiate contact with the player.

Aurier ended his association with Spurs on deadline day after failing to secure a move away from the club. The two parties decided to tear up the contract with mutual consent, allowing the player to leave for free.

Aurier’s capability to carry out a wingback role with aplomb has attracted the attention of Arsenal. The Gunners have deployed a back-five system at times, which could suit the Ivorian. Aurier excelled as a wingback during his time at Toulouse.

However, the Gunners are already well stocked in the fullback area. Arsenal recently signed Takehiro Tomiyasu on deadline day and also have Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles waiting in the wings.

Resultantly, the Ivorian might be surplus to requirements at the Emirates if he joins Arsenal. Interestingly, Aurier was in the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur before he was released. The fact that Spurs were in a hurry to end their association with the Ivorian does not paint a good picture of him.

Gunners looking to offload Nicolas Pepe in January

Mikel Arteta is planning to offload Nicolas Pepe in January

Arsenal are planning to offload Nicolas Pepe in January, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Ivorian winger, who joined the Gunners on a club record deal from Lille in 2019, has blown hot and cold during his time at the Emirates.

There have been occasional flashes of brilliance, but Pepe has struggled to hold on to those performances. He has scored just 25 goals and provided 16 assists in 92 matches across competitions for the Gunners so far.

Mikel Arteta is now ready to bid Pepe goodbye when the winter transfer window opens in January. Arsenal will listen to offers for the Ivorian but might have to take a significant hit on the amount they initially paid for his services.

Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares could still depart Arsenal this summer

Mohamed Elneny could leave Arsenal in the coming days

Arsenal could still manage to offload Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares this summer, according to Caught Offside via Football London. The Egyptian is being monitored by clubs from Turkey and the Gunners are ready to let him leave. Soares has also generated interest from Fenerbahce, but wants to stay at the Emirates and fight for his place.

The summer transfer window officially closed at the end of August in top leagues around Europe. But Turkish clubs still have time to carry out business until September 8. Neither Elneny nor Soares reportedly feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra