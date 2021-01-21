Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Sokratis contract terminated, Lucas Torreira update and more | January 20th, 2021

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win over a poor Newcastle United side on Monday as they continue to climb up the Premier League table.

The Gunners now gear up to face Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday, and Mikel Arteta will hope that his side can keep up their momentum and defend their throne.

There have been more departures from Arsenal as the Gunners continue their clearout this month. Mikel Arteta knows that the club will have to get rid of a few more players if they are to bring in reinforcements during this transfer window.

With that being said, here are the latest Arsenal transfer news on January 20th 2021.

Arsenal part ways with Sokratis

Sokratis last made an appearance for Arsenal in the 2020 FA Cup final

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has had a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the club. The Greek centre-back has not played for the Gunners this season after being left out of their Premier League and Europa League squads.

A statement from Arsenal on the official club website read:

"Working closely with Sokratis and his team, we have decided to cancel his contract by mutual consent."

Arsenal technical director Edu had this to say about Sokratis:

"On behalf of Mikel, our coaches, players and everyone at the club, I would like to thank Papa for his contribution to the club. He has been an important part of our group and has been a model professional throughout. The negotiations to end his contract have been collaborative and we wish Papa and his family well for the future."

Sokratis joined Arsenal in 2018, making 69 appearances for the Gunners. He was a part of the squad that lifted the FA Cup last season.

Arsenal interested in Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has barely found playing time at Real Madrid

Arsenal have set their sights on Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard after the Norway international asked to leave the Bernabeu outfit in search of more playing time.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have already approached Real Madrid to acquire the services of Odegaard during this window, and the Spanish giants are currently considering the offer.

Sky Sports analyst Dharmesh Sheth had this to say about the potential deal:

"Edu, the technical director, has said Arsenal would focus on the attacking midfield area. It looks like Real Madrid will grant his wish for Odegaard to leave on loan."

Martin Odegaard a player Arsenal like a lot & a loan from Real Madrid would ease creativity burden on Smith-Rowe. As @skysportspaulg revealed #AFC have made an approach for the 22yo Norwegian but they’re not alone. With @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK #RMFC https://t.co/GhohjS32U4 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 20, 2021

Lucas Torreira likely to stay at Atletico Madrid

Lucas Torreira has not been able to cement his place as a started at Atletico Madrid

Contrary to earlier reports, Lucas Torreira is set to stay on loan at Atletico Madrid till the end of the season.

The Uruguayan left Arsenal to join Los Rojiblancos on loan at the beginning of the season. He was rumoured to be coming back to the Emirates during the January window due to a lack of playing time under Diego Simeone.

Arsenal's technical director Edu was quoted by AS saying:

"The situation is very simple. Arsenal are concerned about Torreira, his happiness, that he plays and that he is well. We want to know about him how he feels and, later, of course, know what Atletico thinks. For us, Lucas and his happiness is what’s more important. If everyone is happy, we will continue like this, if Lucas is not well, we will look for a change because there are many teams that are calling me to ask about the player’s situation."

Torreira was linked with a move to Inter Milan in a swap deal for Christian Eriksen. However, his agent has put those rumours to rest, telling Italian outlet FCInter1908:

"No contact with Inter for Torreira. I have not received any calls. Torreira is from Atletico, he is very well in Madrid and will not move in January."