Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: West Ham looking to sign Gunners striker, Arsenal receive Houssem Aouar update and more | January 9th, 2021

Arsenal continued their recent resurgence with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Gunners have now won four games in a row and will be looking ahead to their Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's men currently sit at 11th place in the Premier League but are only six points off the top 6. The Spaniard will hope that his side can continue their good run of form as they push to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

With that being said, here are some of the latest Arsenal transfer news from January 9th, 2021.

West Ham want Eddie Nketiah to replace Sebastien Haller

Could Eddie Nketiah move across London to West Ham?

Following Sebastien Haller's transfer to Ajax, West Ham United are in search of a new striker to lead the line.

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is said to be one of the players in the Hammers' list of replacements for the Ivorian.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are interested in testing Arsenal's stance on Nketiah to see whether the Gunners would allow the young Englishman to leave the club this month.

Nketiah currently has 18 months left on his contract and has been a regular under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal linked with a move for RB Salzburg midfielder

Enock Mwepu has been in scintillating form for Austrian giants RB Salzburg

Arsenal are said to be monitoring RB Salzburg midfielder Enock Mwepu. The Zambian has been turning heads with his performances in the Champions League this season, and the Gunners are interested in bringing him to the Emirates this month.

According to Gooner Fanzine, Arsenal are looking at Mwepu as a possible alternative if they fail in their pursuit of Brighton's Yves Bissouma. The north London giants are willing to bid £12 million for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal are also reportedly looking at Mwepu's Salzburg teammate Patson Daka as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

Houssem Aouar will not leave in January

Houssem Aouar would be a huge signing for Arsenal

Arsenal failed in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar last summer, as Mikel Arteta wanted the Frenchman to be the team's main creative force in midfield.

According to French football expert Julien Laurens, Aouar will not be moving away from Lyon at least until this summer. He said:

"Arsenal tried for Houssem Aouar in the summer - they made one offer; they could have gone back but instead they went for Thomas Partey, Aouar won't move in January. He's been fantastic and they [Lyon] have a big chance to win the title this season. He will be available in the summer - he still wants to leave and join a bigger league - but can Arsenal really wait until the summer to get that creative player? Aouar would be huge in that Arsenal team - he would bring something a bit special."