Arsenal to trigger 2-year contract extension in youngster's contract: Reports

Arsenal are set to trigger a two-year contract extension for 19-year-old midfielder Charlie Patino, as per the Daily Mail. The youngster has a little more than six months left on his contract currently.

Patino is currently on loan in the Championship with Blackpool FC, where he has scored two goals and assisted as many in 18 games across competitions. Having joined the Gunners' academy from Luton Town in 2015, the Englishman has made two senior appearances for Arsenal.

He scored in his debut for the north London outfit when he came on as a substitute in the 5-1 EFL Cup quarterfinal win against Sunderland in December last year. His only other appearance came next month in a 1-0 FA Cup loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

While Patino is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League, he is highly rated within the club's camp, which is why they are eager to extend his stay at the club by two more years. However, there are reportedly no talks as of now regarding a new long-term deal for Patino.

The Gunners will be eager to avoid a repeat of what happened with Omari Hutchinson. The Jamaican attacking midfielder ran down his contract at the Emirates to join Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer.

Arsenal currently have several new deals on their agenda. They want to offer Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka improved contracts to reflect their importance to the team. The trio are a big reason behind Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after 14 games.

Arsenal could dip into transfer market following Gabriel Jesus' injury, claims Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus' injury might make Mikel Arteta look for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that the club could dip into the transfer market in January to look for a short-term replacement for Gabriel Jesus. The former Manchester City striker injured himself on 2022 FIFA World Cup duty with Brazil. He has since undergone surgery and won't be back in action anytime soon.

Speaking about the Gunners' plan to compensate for his absence, Arteta told the club's official website:

"It's a huge blow for us, obviously. He's such an important player: he's brought something very different to the team and it's impossible to replace him. But we have other players, other alternatives and we'll try to get that sorted. The transfer window is another option."

Jesus has scored five goals and laid out six assists in 14 Premier League games for his new club. 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah, his potential replacement in the team, has played just 141 minutes of league football this campaign.

